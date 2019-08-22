Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Have Officially Set Their Wedding Date

After spending almost four attempts to get married for the second time, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have officially settled on a date for their big wedding.

HollywoodLife confirmed on Thursday that Bieber and Baldwin will have their wedding on September 30. The outlet reports that TMZ has obtained an official “save the date” that was sent out by the couple. The comic book styled invites show the couple as cartoon versions of themselves sharing an embrace. The couple also shared that they were “honored” to have their selected attendees come to their special day.

The wedding will reportedly take place in South Carolina. While the couple didn’t specify why they chose the south as the perfect location to say “I Do,” the choice has nothing to do with their hometown roots. Bieber was born and raised in Canada, while Baldwin and her family are New Yorkers. The couple’s wedding location will reportedly be at Palmetto Bluff, which is a residential community.

Bieber and Baldwin quietly married at a courthouse in New York City on September 13, 2018. The wedding came just three months after the couple decided to date again after years of being on and off. The “I Don’t Care” singer and the model are reportedly using the second wedding to celebrate their union with their friends and family since they weren’t present for the first round of nuptials.

The news of the couple’s official wedding date comes just days after it was reported that they were keeping the details of their wedding private. People previously shared that a source said the couple have been trying to “keep the wedding details quiet” but are “very excited” about what is to come.

Baldwin shared back in 2018 how she had already envisioned her wedding. The influencer shared that she would want the wedding to be a family affair and have both her and Bieber’s siblings involved.

“I just picture lights strung everywhere. I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful,” Baldwin said in a September 2018 interview with The Cut. “My sister will be my bridesmaid. I was hers and maybe Justin’s little sister as a flower girl.”

The couple had been friends for years before deciding to get together towards the end of 2015. After getting back together last year, Bieber proposed to Baldwin during a trip to The Bahamas in July 2018. Since getting married, Bieber frequently shares his affection for his wife on his social media platforms.

“I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me,” he wrote on his Instagram page, sharing eight photos of his wife. “I would be lost without you. #wifeyappreciationday.”