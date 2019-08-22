Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Is Finally Exposed

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 22 reveal that there will be some huge drama unfolding as the week heads toward an explosive end.

According to Celebrating The Soaps, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) at the center of much of the drama as Thursday’s episode sets up a big cliffhanger for Friday.

As fans already know, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) found a mystery box in Xander’s (Paul Telfer) room when they went snooping around for evidence and information. The pair opened that box to find a shocking secret — Xander is still on Kristen’s payroll.

This told the couple that Kristen is likely alive and planning something big for their loved ones. Of course, they immediately went to police with the information. Newly appointed police commissioner Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will be tasked with investigating and keeping a sharp eye out for Kristen.

However, Kristen has been roaming around Salem for months right under everyone’s noses. She has disguised herself as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and has been living as Nicole in Salem. She’s even worked at DiMera Enterprises and started a romantic relationship with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), all while wearing an elaborate mask and wig.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will see “Nicole” realize that Susan Banks (also Haiduk) is going to be a big problem for her. She’ll decide that she needs to get rid of Susan, which could mean shoving her in the tunnels under the DiMera mansion or even taking her life.

Elsewhere in Salem, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will kick off their anniversary celebration. However, the happy occasion will seemingly turn dangerous in the blink of an eye when a shocking secret is exposed at the party.

The secret will be that Kristen has been disguising herself as Nicole this whole time, and everyone will be in complete shock. However, Brady and his brother, Eric (Greg Vaughan), will likely be the most impacted by the news.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabi questions why Stefan saved her life.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/V9R6V8PWnY — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 21, 2019

On Thursday, fans will also see Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) disappearance being investigated by Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). She’ll question Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) about their disappearance to see if she knows anything.

Currently, Gabi and Stefan are locked in a room under the DiMera mansion, where tons of characters have spent time over the years. However, they’re keeping themselves busy down there in each other’s arms.

Fans can see more of the drama by watching Days of our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.