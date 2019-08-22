Fitness Hottie Ainsley Rodriguez Exercises In The Teeniest Of Bikinis

Ainsley Rodriguez is known not just for her killer body, but also for her how-to exercise videos which motivate her millions of followers. The Miami native just posted another one of her video guides to Instagram, and to keep fans doubly entertained, she completed the entire gym routine wearing only a tiny striped bikini.

Ainsley opens the video by cheekily smiling at the camera while wearing a rainbow striped bikini. The top is a classic triangle string cut, which leads to some overspill during some of the exercises. The bottom likewise features string ties, showing off the maximum amount of leg.

Standing outside in front of a white wall, Ainsley begins her first exercise by pointing out the yellow resistance band and placing the end under her foot. She then turns sideways, showing off her curves, and begins to raise her arm against the resistance band in a front deltoid raise.

The second exercise shows Ainsley in a light squat as she tries to get her two arms as far apart as possible despite still holding the resistance band in a move she called a rear deltoid pulse.

The third exercise shows Ainsley lifting the band over her head. The move puts her fantastic washboard abs on display as she sweats through the exercise.

Last but not least is a rear deltoid raise, in which Ainsley raises her arm towards her back against the resistance band.

The quadruple post earned over 17,000 likes and more than 430 glowing comments within 24 hours.

“I bought 2 new bands last week… Unfortunately you never came with them,” joked a besotted fan.

“I think I could watch you all day!!!” echoed a second.

“Unreal!!!!! A+” concluded a third.

As seen from the video, the brunette beauty has an incredible work ethic. She has been one of the most successful Instagram influencers in the business, turning her fandom of nearly two million followers into a serious personal training business with videos on Apple TV and Roku. But it seems as if the fitness fanatic is not quite done yet.

In another Instagram post, the Miami stunner teased a new project on the horizon, and posted a picture of herself en route to New York in preparation for its announcement.

In the selfie, Ainsley stunned wearing a pair of grey high-waisted yoga pants and a white spaghetti strap crop top. To keep warm on the plane, she also had a cropped grey zip up sweatshirt. Other pictures in the update included smart snacking ideas for travel times.

The update earned nearly 26,000 likes and just shy of 650 comments.