Fitness Hottie Ainsley Rodriguez Exercises In The Teeniest Of Bikinis

Ainsley Rodriguez is known not just for her killer body, but also for her how-to exercise videos which motivate her millions of followers. The Miami native just posted another one of her video guides to Instagram, and to keep fans doubly entertained, she completed the entire gym routine wearing only a tiny striped bikini.
Ainsley opens the video by cheekily smiling at the camera while donning a rainbow striped bikini. The top is a classic triangle string cut, which leads to some overspill during some of the exercises. The bottom likewise features string ties, showing off the maximum amount of leg.
Standing outside in front of a white wall, Ainsley begins her first exercise by pointing out the yellow resistance band and placing the end under her foot. She then turns sideways, showing off her curves, and begins to raise her arm against the resistance band in a front deltoid raise.
The second exercise has Ainsley in a light squat as she tries to get her two arms as far apart as possible despite still holding the resistance band in a move she called a rear deltoid pulse.
Third exercise has Ainsley lift the band over her head. The move shows of her fantastic washboard abs as she sweats through the exercise.
Last but not least is a rear deltoid raise, in which Ainsley raises her arm towards her back against the resistance band.
View this post on Instagram
UPPER BODY BAND anytime workout! . Drop some ❤️???????? and save for later! Repeat each move for 40 sec, rest for 20 sec and move onto the next one! **Repeat for 3 rounds** . Slide 1: front delt raise (each arm) Slide 2: rear delt pulse Slide 3: shoulder press Slide 4. Rear delt raise (each arm) . PS my project in NY may or may not have to do with me bringing you FULL workout classes with me straight to your phone, Roku or AppleTV ???? #321glo
The quadruple post earned over 17,000 likes and more than 430 glowing comments within 24 hours.
“I bought 2 new bands last week… Unfortunately you never came with them,” joked a besotted fan.
“I think I could watch you all day!!!” echoed a second.
“Unreal!!!!! A+” concluded a third.
As seen from the video, the brunette beauty has an incredible work ethic. She has been one of the most successful Instagram influencers in the business, turning her fandom of nearly two million followers into a serious personal training business with videos on Apple TV and Roku. But it seems as if the fitness fanatic is not quite done yet.
In another Instagram post, the Miami stunner teased a new project on the horizon, and posted a picture of herself en route to New York in preparation for its announcement.
In the selfie, Ainsley stunned wearing a pair of grey high-waisted yoga pants and a white spaghetti strap crop top. To keep warm on the plane, she also had a cropped grey zip up sweatshirt. Other pictures in the update included smart snacking ideas for travel times.
View this post on Instagram
Airport Food! MIA ✈️ NYC (new project ????) . You always have choices (swipe)! I got to the airport early enough to enjoy the buffet at the lounge before my flight (which is rare) so here’s what I opted for ???????? . Food: while the muffins cereal looked great … some fresh fruit is a much better option when you’re looking for something sweet! Hard boiled eggs are a great source of protein that will fill you up before the flight as well! . Drink: unfortunately they didn’t have almond milk and I don’t like my coffee black so instead of coffee with sugar and cream, I opted for green tea with lemon and a little brown sugar! When I do drink coffee (rarely as of late) I’ll have it with some almond milk and brown sugar ????????♀️ . Supps: MICROPack + probiotic (link is in my bio for the one I use). I take this every single day and the packaging makes it that much more convenient to toss in my bag when I do. This pack literally comes with everything you need from your multi to antioxidants to CoQ10, fruit and veggie caps, EFAs AND a probiotic. It’s so much cheaper than buying them all separately too! . **On the plane** take a water bottle so you stay hydrated and if they’re passing around biscoff cookies vs pretzels opt for the pretzels OR just take your own meal replacement bar and day no to both ????????
The update earned nearly 26,000 likes and just shy of 650 comments.