Christie Brinkley, 65, Celebrates ‘DWTS’ Casting By Flashing Killer Legs In Skimpy Polka-Dot Mini Dress

The latest casting for Dancing with the Stars is all anyone can talk about. Supermodel legend Christie Brinkley is officially on-board as one of the upcoming season’s faces, and it looks like she’s been doing a little celebrating. The 65-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to mark joining the ABC series with a set of photos that sent the platform a reminder: this blonde might be a little more advanced in years, but she’s still got it.

Christie’s snaps came straight from a red carpet moment backed by walls with the competition series’ logo. Christie was photographed looking ready to bust some moves by virtue of her raised knee and stretched-out leg, but this update seemed to be more than just a reminder that Christie will be landing on screens in mid-September. The Sports Illustrated alum was flaunting her killer legs in a skimpy mini dress with polka dot motifs – suffice to say that this mother can pull off a floaty little number like the 20-somethings. The star’s legs were looking sensational in a pair of strappy and glittery silver heels, with fans appearing to see as much muscle as they did style.

A sense of humor is never amiss with Christie. Those paying attention to the model’s caption will have picked up on her joking age reference.

Christie’s update proved a hit, racking up over 9,500 likes. The same time frame brought over 456 fans into the post’s comments section.

Christie has already made a bit of a statement about her upcoming appearance, although once again, the epic sense of humor came out, in addition to an admission that she’s a little unsure about joining the dance world. Speaking to ET Online, Christie aired her thoughts.

“I’m so excited! I think it’s going to be so fun. I literally don’t know how to dance. Seriously, it’s true… I really don’t have the moves. So I’m really excited to learn with the pros. It’s a wonderful opportunity for me.”

“I think whoever I get has his work cut out for him. I think they need to give me a really good one because I need a lot of work… All of the dancers on the show are incredible, really amazing,” she added.

Christie’s Instagram following will likely shoot up because she is joining a mega-popular franchise. Christie’s following right now isn’t insignificant, though. The much-loved blonde has 522,000 followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Kate Upton, Kate Hudson, plus The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, among others.