Miranda Lambert Flaunts Killer Legs & Cleavage In Stunning Little Black Dress At The ACM Honors

Miranda Lambert sure cleans up well!

Yesterday, the country superstar stepped out to the ACM Honors with her hunky hubby, Brendan McLoughlin. The good-looking duo walked the blue carpet together, and they both looked a million bucks. In a series of photo shared by In Touch Weekly, the famous couple was all smiles as they posed for photos in front of a white and blue step.

In some of the images, Miranda proudly held up her ACM trophy and looked amazing in the process. The blonde bombshell rocked a beautiful, sexy little black dress for the outing. The stunning ensemble was sleeveless and left little to the imagination with a neckline that dipped well into her chest, offering fans generous views of cleavage. The bottom of the dress hit well above Miranda’s knee, and her toned and tanned stems were on full display.

Lambert accessorized the look with a pair of sky-high, pink heels while she wore her short, blonde tresses down and slightly waved. The singer also donned a face full of beautiful makeup for the occasion, which came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and lipstick. Her handsome husband also looked fashionable in a pair of tight-fitting jeans, a plain white T-shirt and a brown patterned jacket on the top. He added a pop of color to the look with a pair of vibrant orange sneakers.

.@mirandalambert received an #ACMHonors Milestone Award with her husband Brendan McLoughlin by her side – Read more here: https://t.co/AZ8golfdJF — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 22, 2019

According to the outlet, Miranda had a great night as she was awarded the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award. Keith Urban was the one who presented Lambert with the award and honor, and he gave the audience a short speech about Miranda and her career. To start, he explained that in 2005, he and Miranda toured together. He went on to say how crazy it was to think that was over 14 years ago.

“What I love about her is that I saw a kindred spirit right away. She did what I used to do: whoever I was opening for, I used to sit in front of the stage and watch every show, and I’d be taking mental notes,” he shared. “She was at the front of my show every night we played, and I remember thinking, ‘I know that person really well.’ And now, watching your journey go from that to making records that were always about you.”

Urban went on to tell the audience that Lambert has always followed her muse wherever she goes, and she has always made the records she wanted to make, staying true to herself. In her acceptance speech, Lambert told the audience that she was “humbled” to receive the award and thanked the people of Nashville for making all of her dreams come true.

This wasn’t her first ACM award, and it certainly won’t be her last.