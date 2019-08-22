Brody Jenner Gets Weed Bouquet From Ex Kaitlynn Carter And Miley Cyrus For His Birthday

This whole Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter, and Brody Jenner dynamic just got a whole lot weirder.

The Hills star celebrated his 36th birthday on Wednesday, August 21, and he got a rather unexpected joint gift from a surprising duo — his ex-“wife” (they weren’t actually legally married) and her apparent new girlfriend. While many thought Miley and Kaitlynn were just a fling, it seems like the pair are at a slightly more developed stage of their relationship than the public knows.

The two shocked the world when they were spotted kissing on a boat during a recent trip to Italy, right after it was announced Miley was splitting from her husband Liam Hemsworth. But it looks like there is absolutely no bad blood between the ladies and Caitlyn Jenner’s son. So much so that they sent him a very considerate birthday gift, based on his interests obviously: a whole bouquet of weed!

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Brody took to his Instagram page to share a clip that showed the gift in its entirety, including not only the rather pretty bouquet but also a box filled with other weed-related items from Lowell Farms. Attached to the package was a birthday card, which read, “Brody, WEED like to wish a happy birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn.”

Just a few days ago, the birthday boy also posted a statement on the social media platform where he decided to “set the story straight” of what exactly is going on between him and his ex. The powerful text was mainly directed at those who have been criticizing Kaitlynn for getting involved with Miley the past couple of weeks.

“Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years,” he wrote.

“I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness,” he added.

The reality TV star herself took to the comment section to leave a red heart emoji as a sign of appreciation for his words. The pair broke up this summer, but they both seem to have moved on, with Kaitlynn seemingly dating the Hannah Montana star, while Brody also has a new flame.

Meanwhile, Liam has finally filed in for divorce this Wednesday, citing