Emily Ratajkowski Spreads Legs Open, Flaunts Perfect Bikini Cleavage In Double Instagram Update

The brunette babe flaunted her deep cleavage and toned abs in a polka-dot bandeau bikini.

Emily Ratajkowski is back with a brand-new swimwear collection, and fans can’t get enough of her sizzling posts.

The gorgeous supermodel and fashion designer has just launched a new swimsuit line as part of her wildly popular beachwear and lingerie label, Inamorata Woman. As per usual, Emily made the announcement on Instagram by way of a steamy photo shoot that showcased her latest creations, while also giving her nearly 24 million followers an eyeful of her flawless figure. Released on August 20 on her brand’s website, the new swimsuits have already stirred a lot of reaction from adoring fans, who flocked to the Inamorata Woman Instagram page to check out the hot pics.

Among the recently published photos were a pair of snaps that showed Emily modeling an eye-catching bandeau bikini in a fun polka-dot print. Shared on Emily’s personal Instagram profile, the two bikini shots reeled in some serious engagement, garnering more than 1.2 million likes. In addition, a little shy of 4,000 people dropped by the comments section to offer their opinion on the new snaps.

The flurry of comments that quickly amassed under Emily’s post was certainly more than well-deserved. The stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model looked absolutely radiant in the new bikini, which she showcased with impeccable grace and a smoldering attitude. Posing in what appeared to be an elegant garden, the 28-year-old hottie proudly flaunted her jaw-dropping bikini body, striking a sultry pose to showcase the sizzling two-piece.

Emily left very little to the imagination in the polka-dot two-piece. Boasting a vibrant lime color, the head-turning bikini was made up of a strapless, bandeau top and a very revealing, high-cut, high-waist bottom. The daring design exposed a great expanse of perfectly tanned skin, putting Emily’s internet-famous curves on display.

Not one to play coy in front of the camera, the brunette bombshell flashed her deep cleavage in the skimpy bikini top, nearly spilling out of the minuscule piece. A knotted detail in the front gave a delicate, feminine touch to the coquette swimsuit – further drawing attention to her buxom curves already amply showcased in the tiny bandeau bikini top.

Likewise, Emily’s rock-hard abs were also on display, as was her impossibly narrow waistline. Photographed sitting with her legs crossed in a perfect yoga pose, the ravishing supermodel showed off her toned lower body, flaunting her sculpted hips in the heart-stopping bikini bottom. Just like the top, the cheeky thong also featured a knotted detail, visible on the side.

Covered in countless large white polka dots, the lime bikini looked flawless on Emily’s chiseled frame. The dark-haired beauty modeled the same print in a plunging one-piece, one showcased on the same day on her label’s Instagram page.

As expected, the new pics immediately caught the eye of her fans, with comments pouring in as soon as the photos went live. While many of the replies were focused on one particular detail – with Instagram users rushing to the comments section to discuss Emily’s now-shaved armpits, as previously covered by The Inquisitr – some of Emily’s followers were more preoccupied with the new swimsuit.

Among the people who left sweet messages of appreciation under Emily’s post was singer, actress, and model Caroline Vreeland.

“Love!” she remarked on Emily’s bikini look.

Fellow model Xenia Tchoumitcheva also noticed the polka-dot two-piece.

“Looking fresh like a rose,” the Russian-Swiss beauty commented under Emily’s scorching photos.

Fans who want to see more of Emily and her sexy photos can follow the Sports Illustrated and Vogue model on Instagram.