Mila Kunis Looks Flawless As She Goes Makeup-Free For Dinner Date With Ashton Kutcher

Even without a stitch of makeup on, Mila Kunis still looks amazing.

The actress and her famous husband, Ashton Kutcher, usually try to fly below the radar, keeping their relationship and personal life pretty private. But every once in a while, the Hollywood A-listers step out together in California, and when they do they clean up pretty well. New photos shared by The Daily Mail show the duo enjoying a dinner date together in Beverly Hills.

In the photos shared by the outlet, the couple looked casual as they exited an eatery with a to-go bag in hand. For her part, Mila rocked a plain gray T-shirt that tied in the front as she showed off her trim waist. She paired the top with skinny denim jeans that were ripped at the knees while donning a pair of gym shoes on the bottom to complete her look.

The actress wore her long, dark locks up in a high bun and went makeup-free for the outing, letting her natural beauty shine through. Kutcher looked just as casual as his wife while rocking a plain white T-shirt and a pair of green pants with a drawstring in front. He sported a little bit of scruff on his face as well as a black baseball cap and a pair of gray sneakers.

As fans know, the famous pair first met on the set of That ’70s Show but didn’t start dating right away as Kutcher was tied to Demi Moore and Kunis to Macaulay Culkin. The famous duo eventually tied the knot in 2015, and they’ve expanded their family together. Now, the couple are the proud parents to 4-year-old Wyatt and 2-year-old Dimitri. In a recent interview with People, a source close to the pair dished that Ashton and Mila are still going very strong in their relationship but have shifted the focus of their partnership in recent years since they now have two kids to look after.

“Mila and Ashton have a very fulfilling life and love sharing the responsibilities of being parents. Their children keep them busy and cause stress but they are both so well grounded in their relationship, it has done nothing but bring them closer together. They are very happy.”

But despite the fact that the two have a strong relationship and marriage, that doesn’t mean they will be appearing together on the silver screen anytime soon. In a recent interview, Kunis shared that the duo will never act together again because it would be “weird.” At least they’re open and honest!