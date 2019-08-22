Abby Dowse Lets It All Hang Out In Barely-There Purple Bikini

Abby Dowse’s latest Instagram update was a sparkling display of purple and bronze as the beauty showcased her tan body in a tiny bejeweled bikini.

The snap, which appeared to be a selfie, was shot from above, as Dowse lounged outside — probably near a pool. The shot captured nearly every inch of the beauty’s curvy body in the sunlight. Dowse was wearing a purple bikini adorned with jewels. A sapphire pendant hung from a necklace just below her neck, bringing the eye to the model’s voluptuous chest, which was barely contained in the tiny top. The sparkling jewels in her bikini bottoms drew the eye down Dowse’s slender waistline to her curvy hips. The photo did not capture all of the model’s face — it cut off just at the bridge of her nose, giving viewers a shot of her plump and glossy lips. The scene gave off a relaxed and glamorous vibe as the stunner worked on her tan.

The snap got plenty of attention from Dowse’s followers. Many women commented on how her body was their goal, while others told her she was perfection.

“That bikini is so beautiful and dam girl your bod is to die for,” one follower told Dowse.

Men also commented on the sexy snap.

“My morning bowl of eye candy,” one admirer quipped.

One fan told her she was becoming his favorite woman on Instagram while another said that her body was to die for.

One fan got a little creative and said, “You already shine brighter than the sun With that bikini it’s just next level.”

“That bikini is nothing without your amazing body in it,” another admirer wrote.

Dowse is well-known for showing off her amazing body in her risqué shots. From titillating lingerie to revealing bikinis, she seems to have a pulse on what her followers like to see. Fans love to see her smooth, silky skin and dangerous curves. And Dowse appears to be comfortable showing off all of her fabulous features. In fact, most of her Instagram page is filled with her wearing a variety of skin-baring ensembles. But even when Dowse covers up a little bit, she still manages to look stunning.

Loading...

The Australian bombshell has garnered 1.4 million followers on the social media platform, and that number does not appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Fans wanting to stay up-to-date with Dowse can follow her Instagram account.