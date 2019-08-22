Estranged Husband Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Claims He’s Lost All His Money Due To The Case

Fotis Dulos, estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, claims that the investigation has caused his business to crumble.

Missing Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos remains missing as new details continue to emerge about this complicated case. The missing mother was last seen on May 24 while dropping her kids off for school. That very same night, her blood was reportedly discovered staining her garage floor. Later that night, video surveillance emerged that seemingly appeared to show Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis driving around and depositing various bags in dumpsters. Those bags were later determined to contain Jennifer’s bloodied garments, according to The Advocate.

Currently, Fotis and Troconis remain the top suspects in this case. They were arrested after the video footage was released and charged with tampering with evidence and interfering with the prosecution. They both pleaded not guilty and are currently out on bail. Fotis even went on live television to proclaim his innocence. He claimed that while he and Jennifer had their differences, he would never cause her any harm. Reportedly, it appears few believe him because supposedly Fotis has struggled to keep his once-thriving construction business afloat.

The community where Jennifer lived prior to her disappearance appears to be unwilling to support one of the primary suspects in the case. Fotis has claimed to have lost everything as a result of the investigation and has not procured any new construction projects thus far in 2019.

He claims he’s “too poor” to have a professional evaluate his business to see what it’s really worth, per The Advocate report.

Best-selling author Gillian Flynn lashed out at the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos on Friday after his lawyer compared the Connecticut mother's disappearance to her smash-hit book, "Gone Girl." https://t.co/VcTgA9AL5p — ABC News (@ABC) July 6, 2019

Jennifer’s family, including her mother Gloria Farber, is also currently suing Fotis for unpaid loans. William Murray, the lawyer currently representing Fotis, claims this lawsuit is only an attempt to ruin Fotis’ reputation.

“Those claims have no merit. The public should be aware that the claims were not asserted until after Mr. Farber’s (Fotis’ father-in-law’s) unfortunate death,” Murray said, according to The Advocate.

Murray went on to state that these lawsuits were designed to “destroy [Fotis’] reputation, alienate him from his children and destroy his business.”

Despite Fotis insisting he’s innocent in all of this, some seem to think he might be guilty. Reportedly, he and Jennifer were in a nasty divorce and custody dispute prior to her disappearance. Supposedly, she also made prior remarks claiming he was verbally abusive, controlling, and often threatened her. She also reportedly said that she believed that he would try to get back at her in some way after she filed for divorce.

Jennifer’s children, who range in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old, are currently living with their grandmother in New York.