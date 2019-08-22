Australian Model Madi Edwards Stuns In Black Corset

Australian model Madi Edwards thrilled her followers on Instagram in her latest post. The blonde bombshell took to the streets wearing a black corset, which she combined with high-waisted denim.

For Edwards, 24, the look was all about the details. She shared a close up of her top with her head cropped out. While she may have zoomed in on her chain and lock-inspired necklace, no doubt some of her fans appreciated the stunning close up of her ample cleavage, which the black satin corset showed off to its fullest potential. The model’s sun-kissed, bronzed skin provided the perfect contrast with the black lingerie top. A small neon-green purse also popped in the image. Some bracelets and a ring were also visible in the picture. In a second image of the same outfit, Edwards’s ripped light-wash jeans, her straight, golden hair and black sunglasses completed the look.

Earlier in the day, the model revealed in her Instagram Story that she was sick. She flashed a peace sign as she lay in bed wearing a bright-pink hoodie, which she pulled up to cover her mouth and nose. Above the fabric, her eyes looked out at the camera framed by her gorgeous eyelash extensions and thick eyebrows. Later, some cauliflower soup seemed to help cure Edwards because soon after that, she put up the new post of herself wearing the corset with jeans.

Fans loved the top and bag Edwards sported in the pictures.

“Where is that top from?” one asked.

“Where did you get your bag from?” asked another follower.

While Edwards did not specifically answer those fan queries, in the second image, she tagged Pretty Little Thing and wrote “Everything,” which seemed to mean that the entire look came from the brand.

“You’re a pretty little thing,” replied one fan, playing on the fashion brand’s name.

Overall, followers appeared to love Edwards’s latest outfit. Many hit the like button on the posts, and plenty left positive comments for the model to read.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Edwards sent pulses racing in sheer-white lingerie. Whether staying in or going out, the model enjoys using lingerie pieces as part of her carefully curated image on the popular social media platform. Many of her fans appreciate the effort that Edwards puts into crafting gorgeous outfits and glamorous looks while she promotes several different brands and products.

Fans of Edwards can see more by following her on Instagram.