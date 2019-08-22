Taylor Swift’s Father Accused Of Sharing ‘Right-Wing Memes’ On Facebook

Taylor Swift has come out swinging as a new progressive political voice with her latest album. However, it appears that her father might not share the same views. As reported by The Daily Mail, after fans stumbled upon the Swift family patriarch’s Facebook account, they were surprised to see conservative posts, with some even claiming that the famous father was sharing “right-wing memes.”

The furor happened after pop star Taylor shared a funny screenshot of Scott Swift’s Facebook account on her personal Tumblr. The two are said to be incredibly close, and Scott is alleged to have been instrumental in establishing her career.

It began when her dad playfully bragged on his wall that he tricked his iPhone into thinking he had walked 10,000 steps when instead he had just wrapped his phone in a blanket and placed it in the dryer on cool.

“This man must be stopped,” Taylor joked about her father’s nefarious scheme in a Tumblr post, inadvertently making public Scott’s Facebook handle.

Within minutes, eager fans had scoured Scott Swift’s Facebook account, only to discover his conservative leanings. For example, Scott Swift had shared a meme in support of Blue Lives Matter, a movement that is pro-police and seen as a reaction to Black Lives Matter.

He also shared a meme disavowing Elizabeth Warren as a senator and wrote a post shortly after Nancy Reagan’s death praising the former first lady.

But apart from conservative leanings, many are claiming that Scott is sharing right-wing memes, pointing to a repost that allegedly targets illegal immigrants and those on welfare.

“The IRS has returned my tax return to me this year after I apparently answered one of the questions incorrectly… In response to the question, ‘Do you have anyone dependent on you?'” the repost began.

“I wrote: ‘9.5 million illegal immigrants, 1.1 million crack heads, 3.4 million unemployable scroungers, 80,000 criminals in over 85 prisons plus 650 idiots in Washington.’ The IRS stated the answer I gave was ‘unacceptable!'”

Loading...

Shortly afterward, Taylor Swift deleted her Tumblr post. Likewise, her father deactivated his Facebook account.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

The incident comes after Taylor Swift has become open in her allegiance to Democratic politics, as reported by The Inquisitr. The “We Are Never Getting Back Together” singer made a public declaration back in October in support of Tennessee Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Bredesen. Bredesen eventually lost the race to Republican Marsha Blackburn.

The “Love Story” crooner also recently came out with the overtly pro-LGBTQ song “You Need To Calm Down” on her latest album. The song pokes fun at homophobes while featuring community icons such as Laverne Cox and Ellen DeGeneres in the music video.