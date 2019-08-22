Instagram Model Sierra Skye Shows Off Her Fantastic Physique In Pink Swimsuit

Sierra Skye is once again setting Instagram on fire.

The model took to Instagram this week to share a picture of herself rocking a form-fitting pink swimsuit, showing off her incredible physique. The snap was part of a series of shots that the model has shared in what appears to be a backyard photo shoot, showing off in some other revealing swimwear, including a pink string bikini.

The picture was a huge hit with Sierra’s 4.1 million followers, garnering plenty of compliments about her amazing figure.

“Stunning beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Looking fab,” another commented.

The shot was part of a collaboration with the fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, which Sierra frequently promotes on her page. The sponsored post seemed to be quite effective, with many commenting on how well she wore the look and others tagging the brand’s Instagram page.

As one of the top models on Instagram, Sierra Skye often uses her page to promote products to her increasingly large following. While it’s not clear exactly how much the bikini model might make, she is likely at the top end of the pay scale for influencers.

That means Sierra is likely making five figures or more for every post she makes. As CNBC reported, Instagram has become a major marketing hub for fashion outlets and other companies looking to hitch onto the wagon of the social media site’s biggest stars.

The highest end of the pay scale seems to belong to Kylie Jenner, who makes a reported $1 million per post. Selena Gomez nets $800,000 per post, the report noted.

Working the way down the scale to Sierra Skye, experts said influencers generally make $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have — so she can net somewhere around $40,000 to $50,000 per post.

“Everyone has seen or responded to influencer marketing, whether they know it or not,” the social media company Hopper HQ co-founder Mike Bandar said in an interview with CNBC Make It. “We thought it would be interesting to explore the inner workings of the marketing channel, celebrate the growth of the industry and inspire those who want to be influencers.”

Sierra Skye has used Instagram to amass a large and very devoted following and gives them a fill of very racy photos. Aside from her swimsuit modeling this week, Sierra also frequently shows off in some very revealing poses as she promotes other fashion and swimwear brands.

Anyone who wants to see more from Sierra Skye can give her a follow on Instagram.