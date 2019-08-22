Lea Michele & Her Mom Flaunt Their Incredible Bikini Bodies In Hawaii

Lea Michele seems to be having a blast while she’s mixing a little bit of work with play.

The brunette beauty is currently in Oahu, Hawaii with her mother, Edith, and the two enjoyed some fun in the sun together during a recent beach-side outing. Photos that were shared by The Daily Mail showed the mother-daughter duo flaunting their incredible bikini bodies for the camera during a trip to the beach, and in the image the pair looked nothing short of stunning.

In many of the photos, the duo was photographed walking side-by-side in the sand after taking a dip in the ocean. A soaking-wet Lea showed off her taut tummy and toned legs in a pink bikini with a white pattern all over it. The tiny swimsuit showcased the actress’s amazing body, and the bottoms also gave fans a glimpse of the tattoo on her hip.

The 32-year-old appeared to be makeup-free for the outing, wearing her long, dark locks slicked back and soaking wet while covering the majority of her face with a pair of black sunglasses. Lea’s 58-year-old mother also looked amazing in a bikini of her own. Edith donned a bubblegum-pink swimsuit with different color stripes, which featured a triangle top as well as matching bottoms, showing off her tanned legs.

Like her daughter, Edith wore her hair slicked-back and soaking wet and also went makeup-free for the beach-side outing. According to the outlet, Lea was enjoying a little bit of time off from shooting her upcoming special, Same Time, Next Christmas. And when the singer isn’t busy showing off her body in paparazzi photos, she sometimes shares sexy photos on her Instagram page as well.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lea shared a beautiful photo of herself on her social media feed. In the gorgeous Instagram post, the brunette beauty was all smiles for the camera as she looked off into the distance. The Glee star appeared to be makeup-free in the shot, wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved. The 32-year-0ld sat in a huge black chair, which featured a cushion and a number of pillows.

To complete the sexy photo, the 32-year-old posed for the shot while she showed off her toned and tanned stems in a pair of bikini bottoms that weren’t even visible. In the caption of the image, she wished her followers a Happy Wellness Wednesday. That particular post racked up over 141,000 likes and upwards of 600 comments.