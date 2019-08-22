Billy Miller’s Drew Cain Heads To Afghanistan On ‘General Hospital,’ Fans Wonder If That Was His Full Farewell

During Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, Drew Cain decided he was going to fly to Afghanistan to try to return the money Shiloh had stolen years ago. He talked with Franco, who has Drew’s memories, about his plan and insisted he was going alone. Now, General Hospital fans wonder if that’s the last they’ll see of Billy Miller in the role.

General Hospital has not yet said anything definitive about Miller’s exit. Billy himself did confirm his upcoming departure via a tweet from his agent, and his co-star and close friend Kelly Monaco addressed his exit via Twitter as well. Wednesday evening, GH star Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin) tweeted a message of good luck to Miller, which seemed like a final farewell of sorts.

The buzz has suggested that Billy’s last scenes would air on Friday, August 23. It is known that he finished filming on July 26, so fans have been bracing themselves for this to play out on screen soon. Some General Hospital fans have bemoaned the fact that Miller is leaving right as he has been given a meaty plot line to work with.

Others have noted that if Wednesday’s scene between Drew and Franco really was Miller’s last, it will leave many with a sour taste in their mouths. It doesn’t seem that he told anybody other than Franco what his plans were, meaning he didn’t say goodbye to Scout, Kim, Elizabeth or Sam.

The pieces are falling into place and Drew thinks he knows what Dr. Cabot is up to. Click to watch today's thrilling, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/rLMddMFuXZ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 7, 2019

With the way the storyline is being written, Drew believes he’s just going on a brief trip to Afghanistan and will return relatively soon. However, it seems that fans would have liked to see more on this front knowing that Miller wouldn’t be back.

At this point, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps don’t contain any additional mentions of Drew. The sneak peek for Thursday noted that Curtis will pass along a message from Drew to Elizabeth, and that is probably a message about Drew’s decision to fly to Afghanistan.

Loading...

There have been rumors swirling that the show might throw in a plane crash that either kills off Drew or leaves his status unknown. However, it may simply be that Drew is not seen again and only referenced at some future point as having decided to travel or live elsewhere.

So far, it doesn’t appear that executive producer Frank Valentini has shared any kind of farewell to Billy via social media. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Kelly suggested via Twitter that it may not have been Billy’s choice to leave, and if that’s the case, it may be that those behind the show have just tried to let this one pass quietly.

One way or another, it would seem that fans will know for certain by the end of the week whether Wednesday’s scenes were Billy Miller’s last on General Hospital. Spoilers suggest there’s a lot more to come from the Franco memory swap storyline. However, viewers clearly want some clarity on whether the real Drew is gone for good, will be seen at least once more and could possibly return at some point.