Olivia Culpo Shows Off Major Side Boob In Tight White Dress On Instagram

Olivia Culpo was in a great mood on Wednesday evening, and she spread the joy by sharing a new photo of herself looking happier and better than ever on Instagram. Fans seemed to love the image of the 27-year-old actress smiling away in a tight white dress.

The photo on Culpo’s Instagram feed showed the television personality standing on a patio overlooking a beach and the beautiful sunset in the distance. She wore a white dress that hugged all of her curves and cinched at the back, accentuating her pert butt. The dress featured a modest high neck, but the photo was taken from a side angle, revealing an ample amount of side boob popping out of the braless outfit. It looked like the dress covered only the essentials and left the rest to be exposed.

Culpo accessorized the sexy yet elegant look with dainty silver earrings and a full face of makeup, which included eye shadow, contour, highlight, and loads of mascara. Her dark hair was tied back into a sleek low bun.

With one hand reaching back to rest on her derriere, Culpo threw her head back and flashed a big smile at the sky with her eyes closed.

In the caption, Culpo revealed her good mood, which seemed to be contagious. Fans liked the photo over 97,000 times in just 15 hours. In addition, many fans left some love and wished Culpo well in the comments.

“Beautiful gal beautiful sunset,” one fan wrote with several heart eye emoji.

“Your smile is adorable!” another said.

“Looking like a whole snack!” a third follower declared.

Others called her a “glowing goddess,” a “beauty,” and “perfection,” while some expressed their admiration for the star using only emoji.

The positive comments are not surprising, as Culpo looks great in just about anything she wears. On Wednesday, the actress shared two photos of herself rocking an emerald green miniskirt and a patterned long-sleeved top as she posed outdoors with an ice cream cone. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the skirt did nothing but favors for her long, lean, tanned legs. In the caption, she revealed that she was modeling for Louis Vuitton.

The post garnered over 107,000 likes in just one day. Again, fans had nothing but nice things to say in the comments.

“So so so beautiful!!!!” dermatologist Anna Guanche wrote.

“Loving ALL of this,” another fan said with three heart eye emoji.

Those who would like to see more of Culpo can follow her on Instagram.