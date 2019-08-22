Spoilers For The Young And The Restless: Stunning Conclusion For Nick And Adam In Christian’s Custody Case

Brand new spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal a stunning conclusion in Christian’s custody case between Nick and Adam. The results leave one man thrilled and the other devastated.

The judge initially ordered Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to serve as Christian’s (Alex Wilson) guardian for 90 days with visitation for both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman). However, Victor (Eric Braeden) recently stepped in and got a restraining order against Adam, as The Inquisitr previously reported. As a result, Adam cannot see Christian, which put a kink in the whole situation. Soon, the judge will make a permanent decision, and Nick actor Joshua Morrow spoke with Soap Opera Digest about the situation.

“This decision seems pretty final. The court of law has determined that Nick is a more suitable guardian than Adam,” Morrow revealed. “Nick has gone the legal route, and it seems like this ruling should be it, but Adam is a snake in the grass, so who knows what he’s up to next.”

Nick is thrilled to retain custody of Christian. The entire time he has been satisfied that he is the best father for the little boy, and now the judge has agreed. He hopes to continue forward and build a strong family for the little boy. With Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor (Judah Mackay) back in Nick’s life, Connor will get the chance to have a support system as well.

“Both boys have been through the wringer with life situations, so hopefully, they can lean on each other. They did have some impacting years together before the break, so they can now pick up the pieces and form a bond again. They don’t know that they’re brothers, but they’ll have each other,” said Morrow.

No doubt, Adam will be devastated by the judge’s decision, and he has already vowed to destroy Victor and the rest of the Newman family, so this ruling just adds more fuel to the fire. Adam will especially hate that both of his sons are living with Adam. Although Chelsea hopes to work something out with Connor’s father, there is a possibility that Adam is out for revenge instead of trying to do what’s best for Connor.

Although the judge will make his ruling, the fight between Adam and the rest of his family is just getting started. With Sharon turning Adam down after his marriage proposal, it seems that he has absolutely nothing to lose in this situation. A hopeless Adam is absolutely dangerous to everyone around him.