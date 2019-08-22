‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, August 23: Brooke Races To Save Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 23 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will do just about anything for her daughter. Brooke will go into mama bear mode as she tries to protect Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) from her husband, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), per Highlight Hollywood.

Brooke has had reservations about Thomas ever since he started showing an interest in Hope. She was the first person to notice how he used Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to manipulate Hope. She warned Hope about Thomas and also expressed her concerns to her husband, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Eventually, Hope found out that her mother’s instincts had been correct. Thomas had acted despicably just so that he could be with her. Hope recently found out that her daughter, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), was alive and that Thomas had kept that fact from her.

B&B fans saw Hope calling Thomas and telling him that their marriage was over. Thomas was devastated because he was about to lose everything he had worked for. He vowed, “Till death do us part,” and swore that Hope would not leave him. When he blasted Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) for telling Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) the truth, the little boy told his father where he could find Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will rush to the cliff house. He will barge into his sister’s house in a rage. The promo shows that Hope will jump up and back away as she sees that he is in a temper. She knows that Thomas is a dangerous man and may try to placate him, but Thomas won’t be stopped. He’s a man on a mission.

Separately, Brooke and Ridge will also learn that Thomas is on his way to the cliff house to confront Hope. They will both race to Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) home in a bid to stop Thomas.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will arrive on the scene first. Her motherly instincts will take over as she tries to defend her child. According to She Knows Soaps, Brooke will step in, and as a result, Thomas will have a tragic accident. The designer will be carried out on a stretcher. It seems as if Thomas will be in a serious state after Brooke is finished with him.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.