Derick Dillard Under Fire From Fans After Sharing Details Of Sex Life With Wife Jill

Derick Dillard has come under fire from fans of Counting On for sharing the details of his sex life with wife Jill in a new blog post published on the couple’s website. Derick revealed in the tell-all that he and his wife enjoy intimacy more than the average couple.

“Have lots of good sex! You both need this time together regularly (5-6 times or more a week is a good start),” was a piece of advice the former Counting On star wrote in his post titled, Hot Love: How to Love Your Wife Like You Mean It.

Derick also revealed that in order for the couple to remain intimately focused on one another, they pay for a monthly internet filtering service on their phones and laptops, which limits accessibility on their digital devices so they are not tempted by images and other such things on the web.

Jill Duggar proudly posted a link to Derek’s blog post on her Instagram, prompting fans to comment on what they felt was the couple’s engagement in TMI when it came to their intimate relationship. One fan quipped, “Dillards: So a lot of you have been asking about our sex life! Answer: Absolutely no one.”

Another fan remarked, “5 or 6 times a week?! Ain’t nobody got time for that!”

“FIVE TO SIX TIMES A WEEK? And you have to pretend you’re up for it any time he is?! C’mon Jill… you’re a human being before you’re a Christian. Any mom raising kids, cooking, cleaning, errands would choose a NAP 5-6 times a week!” slammed another Instagram user.

Derick’s post comes just two months after Jill posted a similar blog regarding the couple’s sex life. Titled More Than Sex: How To Love Your Husband, the former reality star revealed that after attending a book club where the selection had to do with having a healthy love life, she was inspired to share some of her wisdom for a happy marriage.

In her post, Jill noted that a woman should always “look nice” for her husband. She also explained that a woman should never allow her husband to think a wife is their mother, and that they should give their spouse a 6-second kiss when they leave or enter the house to show their love for them.

Jill’s sentiments fall in line with the way she was raised in the Duggar home, with a mother who expounded on being “joyfully available” for her husband in a blog post dated 2015, even when she was tired. Michelle Duggar believes a wife is the only person who “can meet that special need” a husband has in his life for intimacy.

Jill and Derick have been married for five years and are parents to sons Samuel and Israel.