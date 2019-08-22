Chrissy Teigen Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Wearing Braless Jumpsuit In Hilarious Instagram Video

Chrissy Teigen nearly had a very embarrassing moment with her outfit caught on video this week. On Thursday morning, the model-turned-chef took to Instagram to share a hilarious short clip of herself sliding into a children’s ball pit. However, it appeared she wasn’t dressed well for the occasion and had to protect herself from being exposed on the way down.

The video on Teigen’s Instagram feed began with the mother of two straddling a child-sized blue animal toy to ride it down a big red slide encased in a white net. She wore a brown jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and no bra, as well as a rope headband in her hair and gold hoop earrings. Teigen appeared to be makeup-free for the outing.

As Teigen began her descent down the slide, the animal toy immediately slid out from under her and she quickly slid down on her knees. As she fell, she grabbed her chest with great reflexes — it seemed her chest was threatening to pop right out of the jumpsuit. Teigen landed in the ball pit as her family laughed off-camera.

The video garnered over 1.4 million views in just one hour, and fans thought it was hysterical. In the comments, many followers revealed that they watched the clip several times.

“How many times is it acceptable to watch this?” one fan asked.

Others complimented Teigen on her impressive reflexes.

“Only someone who has truly given themselves over to their impulses has hand-to-boob reflexes that well honed,” one follower said.

“Gotta make sure the girls are safe!!” another wrote.

Some other fans asked the social media sensation if she was alright — once they finished laughing, of course.

While the comments on Teigen’s video appeared to be mostly positive, a photo of the outfit that she shared on Tuesday evening did not quite receive the same attention. In the image, the chef stood in a toy store staring at something off-camera with an excited and shocked expression. She wore the same jumpsuit, and many fans in the comments noticed that her cleavage was popping out in the center. As The Inquisitr previously reported, they responded to her caption asking what she was looking at by telling her she needed a bra.

Loading...

“A bra, girl get you one!” one fan wrote.

“A new bra that you desperately need,” another said.

Thankfully, comments defended Teigen’s outfit choice drowned out the negativity.

“Y’all are just jealous that you don’t have the confidence to do it too because we all know bras are the worst thing in existence,” one of Teigen’s followers added.