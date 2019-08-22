Sean Spicer Fires Back At All The Controversy Surrounding His ‘DWTS’ Casting

Sean Spicer is hitting back at criticism over his 'DWTS' casting.

It may be quite a spicy season on Dancing With the Stars after Sean Spicer was officially announced as one of the celebrities on the ABC show. The former White House press secretary made an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday with the rest of the cast members. Since then, many people have spoken out against him competing on the dance floor. Now, Spicer is firing back at the critics, including DWTS host Tom Bergeron.

Sean Spicer is not one to back down. He told Mediaite that he did not agree to compete on the show to normalize his past; rather, he just wants to have fun and enjoy himself. People immediately began protesting his appearance on Dancing With the Stars on social media. Many were enraged that ABC would bring him on board. Spicer says that he is comfortable with who he is and that he hopes his appearance on the dancing competition will help to bring respect and diversity to the show.

He got blasted by The New York Times writer James Poniewozik, who wrote that letting Sean Spicer “tango onto prime time” is a disgrace. The new DWTS cast member has shrugged the piece off, saying he doesn’t really care what the author or the publication thinks. He stands by his choice to be on the show to see what he can bring to the dance floor.

Spicer also responded to Tom Bergeron’s statement on Twitter after the entertainer let everyone know he was not on board with bringing someone on the show with a political affiliation. The Dancing With the Stars host told producers he was hoping this season would be a “joyful respite,” but it appears that despite his feelings on the issue, the show is going with plenty of controversy this time. Spicer said he hopes that Bergeron will change his view by the end of the season.

“My overall hope is that at the end of this season that Tom looks at this and says, bringing people together of very diverse backgrounds, whether it’s in politics or other areas, and allowing them to show America how we can engage in a really respectful and civil way, is actually a way to help bring the country together as opposed to bring it apart.”

The ABC dancing show had its share of controversy last season, which is rumored to be why they took the spring off this year. Bobby Bones won the mirror ball trophy last season, which brought about all sorts of protest. Now, with Sean Spicer shaking his booty on the dance floor, the uproar is even louder.

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, September 16 on ABC.