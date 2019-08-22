Ramona Singer Reacts To Bethenny Frankel Quitting ‘RHONY,’ She’s ‘Disappointed’ She Wasn’t Given A Heads-Up

How did Ramona Singer find out about her co-star's exit from the show?

Ramona Singer was shocked to learn about Bethenny Frankel’s exit from The Real Housewives of New York City on Wednesday night.

Following her longtime co-star’s announcement, Singer spoke to People magazine. In the interview, she said that while she respects Frankel’s decision to move on from the Bravo TV reality series and pursue other endeavors, she is disappointed that she and her co-stars had to learn the news in the press.

“I’m only disappointed that Bethenny did not inform her co-stars that she’s not coming back to the show,” Singer explained. “When she left in Season 4, we found out through the press she was doing her spinoff, Bethenny Getting Married. She was upset we never congratulated her, but we were upset she never told us! And that’s how we feel now.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, Frankel first left the show after filming its third season to pursue her spinoff series, which aired for three seasons. She also embarked on a talk show gig, which ended after just one season on FOX. Then, ahead of production on the show’s seventh season, Frankel returned to the series and continued to star on the show in a full-time role through Season 11.

According to Singer, she is happy to see that Frankel will be taking some time off from reality television now that she’s found new love with boyfriend Paul Bernon, who she’s been dating for nearly one year. However, with that being said, she made it clear that the cast isn’t happy with the way in which Frankel chose to bow out.

“There is a camaraderie among us as a cast. Love us, hate us, not like us — we are a team. To hear this from the press and not through her is upsetting,” she shared.

As for the future of The Real Housewives of New York City, Singer described the show as a machine and said it would go on with or without Frankel.

Loading...

“We’re all just a cog in the wheel. No one is irreplaceable,” she said.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series may know, Singer is the only cast member of the show who has maintained a full-time role for the entirety of its 11-season run.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to begin production soon and will air sometime early next year on Bravo TV. No word yet on the official cast lineup.