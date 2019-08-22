Ramona Singer Reacts To Bethenny Frankel Quitting ‘RHONY,’ She’s ‘Disappointed’ She Wasn’t Given A Heads-Up

Ramona Singer was shocked to learn about Bethenny Frankel’s exit from The Real Housewives of New York City on Wednesday night.
Following her longtime co-star’s announcement, Singer spoke to People magazine. In the interview, she said that while she respects Frankel’s decision to move on from the Bravo TV reality series and pursue other endeavors, she is disappointed that she and her co-stars had to learn the news in the press.
“I’m only disappointed that Bethenny did not inform her co-stars that she’s not coming back to the show,” Singer explained. “When she left in Season 4, we found out through the press she was doing her spinoff, Bethenny Getting Married. She was upset we never congratulated her, but we were upset she never told us! And that’s how we feel now.”
As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, Frankel first left the show after filming its third season to pursue her spinoff series, which aired for three seasons. She also embarked on a talk show gig, which ended after just one season on FOX. Then, ahead of production on the show’s seventh season, Frankel returned to the series and continued to star on the show in a full-time role through Season 11.
According to Singer, she is happy to see that Frankel will be taking some time off from reality television now that she’s found new love with boyfriend Paul Bernon, who she’s been dating for nearly one year. However, with that being said, she made it clear that the cast isn’t happy with the way in which Frankel chose to bow out.
“There is a camaraderie among us as a cast. Love us, hate us, not like us — we are a team. To hear this from the press and not through her is upsetting,” she shared.
View this post on Instagram
I wanted to take a moment to write a personal note to you. I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held. I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here. You helped me to get here. I would read your letters and messages and grow from your struggles. You would give me your honest opinion about my products and projects and helpful advice about divorce, relationships, motherhood, miscarriages, health, and surviving the death of a loved one and almost my own. You have shared your ideas with me and I have been inspired by and learned from you. I am fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of. I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9 years old, and she has changed me as a human being. I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst of unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together. GO for it. Whatever it is. Reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it’s yours for the taking. Thank you so much for your love and support. And stay tuned, you haven’t seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come. I love you all and am so lucky to have you in my life! PS: New York City is still my playground. . ♥️xo♥️ . B
As for the future of The Real Housewives of New York City, Singer described the show as a machine and said it would go on with or without Frankel.
“We’re all just a cog in the wheel. No one is irreplaceable,” she said.
As fans of the Bravo TV reality series may know, Singer is the only cast member of the show who has maintained a full-time role for the entirety of its 11-season run.
The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to begin production soon and will air sometime early next year on Bravo TV. No word yet on the official cast lineup.
