Miley Cyrus Gets New Tattoo Inspired By Controversial Italy Trip With Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus recently made headlines for her shock split from husband Liam Hemsworth, which was announced just before the singer was spotted making out with her pal Kaitlynn Carter during a vacation to Italy.

And while this may be a rough period in the former couple’s lives, Miley made sure the controversial trip was forever engraved in her memory by tattooing an image she saw in the Southern European country. According to The Daily Mail, the Hannah Montana star decided to get some fresh ink inspired by Milan’s House of Visconti.

In a photo shared by her tattoo artist Dr. Woo on social media, Miley’s arm could be seen rocking a new black and white addition — the “biscione” (also known as the “vipera”), which is the emblem of the famous Italian noble family, as well as the symbol of their city. The tattoo consists of a snake eating a child, and according to Dr. Woo, the 26-year-old was inspired after finding a sculpture of the “biscione” in Italy.

Her latest getaway abroad resulted in plenty of news coverage following Miley’s steamy make-out session with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife while sunbathing on a boat. Soon after, Liam took to his Instagram page to confirm they were indeed splitting up after a short seven-month marriage. The pair had been together on and off for 10 years and tied the knot in a small ceremony in Nashville late last year.

“Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false,” Liam wrote on August 13.

And while Miley remained largely silent about the whole breakup, she did release a new song titled “Slide Away,” in which she appeared to address their relationship and how it was time to “move on.” This Wednesday, the Hunger Games star filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences,” per People magazine. Hemsworth has been back home in Australia for the past few weeks, where he has been spending time with his family and loved ones, including his brother Chris.

The publication added that the duo signed a prenuptial agreement before they got married, which means they shouldn’t face many legal issues when going forward with the divorce procedure.