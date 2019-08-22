Kacey Musgraves Meets Cher On Her Birthday, Twitter Goes Crazy

Yesterday, “High Horse” songstress Kacey Musgraves celebrated her 31st birthday at a Cher concert in Las Vegas.

The “Butterflies” hitmaker posted various bits of content on Twitter from the show, including a clip of her singing along to the legend’s signature single “Believe.”

Something that made a lot of impact on the platform was the photo Musgraves took with Cher back-stage. Within five hours of sharing, the post racked up over 7,100 likes and over 400 retweets.

The pair look thrilled to be in each other’s company, while both were seen wearing eye-catching outfits. Cher, 73, was rocking a sparkly stage costume with a bright orange curly wig and huge headpiece. The “Just Like Jesse James” legend is known for her flamboyant stage outfits and didn’t disappoint in this shot. Brunette beauty Musgraves had long, wavy hair while wearing a multi-colored garment. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings and wore very natural-looking makeup. The smiling duo captured what a special moment it must have been.

“LEGENDS! HOPE YOU HAD A GREAT BIRTHDAY, YEEHAW KWEEN,” one user replied in a tweet.

“Icons…..literally icons,” another user tweeted.

“OH MY GOD KACEY MUSGRAVES WAS AT CHER TONIGHT TOO. WTF. AHHHHH,” a third mentioned on Twitter.

Kacey kicked off the latest leg of her tour in Las Vegas and will go across North America for the next couple of months. According to her Instagram post, she will be performing across the continent until October 25.

…@cher on my birthday = ???? pic.twitter.com/2coTQ2bVXf — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 22, 2019

Loading...

Earlier this year, Kacey won big at the Grammy Awards, winning all four of her nominations. “Space Cowboy” took home Best Country Song while “Butterflies” was awarded Best Country Solo Performance. Her album Golden Hour was honored with Best Country Album and Album of the Year. In total, Musgraves has taken home six Grammy Awards since 2014.

In 2013, she released her debut album, Same Trailer Different Park, via Mercury Nashville. The record peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and topped the U.S. Country album chart. To date, she has three albums that have reached the top spot on the U.S. Country album chart.

Cher, on the other hand, has been a popular figure in pop culture since the 1960s. After releasing a whopping total of 26 studio albums, her career continues to propel forward. Last year, she released an album full of ABBA covers, Dancing Queen, which achieved her highest first-week sales in the U.S., according to Billboard. The album debuted at No. 3 in the U.S. and No. 1 on the U.S. Top Album Sales chart.