Kelis Fans Honor The Star On 40th Birthday

Today is “Trick Me” hitmaker Kelis’ 40th birthday. The multi-talented entertainer burst onto the music scene in 1999, and her fans are honoring her on her big day.

“Happy birthday, @kelis! The originator of whoooole lot of aesthetics. Thanks for blazing alt Black girl trails wether it be through your unconventional style or your work across genres of music, we love to see it!!!!” one user tweeted, attaching four photos of her unique style.

The post immediately made an impact on the platform, racking up thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets.

“If y’all let black women be weird and push aesthetic boundaries while bending genres to their wits end, Kelis would be a part of every major conversation,” another account shared on Twitter.

“Kelis meant a lot to me as a pre-teen/adolescent and continues to mean a lot to me as an adult. Happy birthday to an icon, an innovator, and a trendsetter,” a third mentioned in a tweet.

“FOREVER ICONIC FOREVER INSPIRATIONAL FOREVER @KELIS,” American rapper Yung Baby Tate tweeted.

Recently, Kelis has been living her best life in exotic locations. On her Instagram account, the “Young Fresh ‘N’ New” songstress has been keeping her followers up to date with sultry beach shots and amazing safari content. Last month, The Inquisitr reported the star in a multicolored bikini, looking like she hadn’t aged a day. Kelis might have turned 40 years of age, but she’s looking more youthful than ever.

Since the release of her debut album, Kaleidoscope, Kelis has been exploring genres with each album release.

Her first three albums — Kaleidoscope, Wanderland, and Tasty — consisted of production from American duo The Neptunes and composed by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. The duo wrote her signature single, “Milkshake,” which peaked at No. 2 in Australia, the U.K., No. 3 in the U.S., and topped the charts in Ireland.

Her fifth studio album, Flesh Tone, was an electro-pop/dance record, cementing Kelis’ status as a versatile artist. Released in 2010, the album contained the singles “Acapella,” “Fourth of July (Fireworks),” “Scream,” and “Brave.”

In 2014, she released her latest album, Food, which had a more soulful/jazz vibe to it, proving she can conquer any genre.

Aside from music, Kelis trained as a saucier and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school. In 2014, she had her own show on the Cooking Channel, Saucy and Sweet. In 2015, she released her first cookbook, My Life on a Plate. She has her own food account on Instagram.

Kelis is a happy mother of two, proving that age doesn’t define you. To keep up with the iconic entertainer, follow her Instagram account.