Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Goes Braless Under A Tight White Bodysuit

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a new Instagram update yesterday, and she implied that her look was her business outfit. The update consisted of six photos, all of which were taken in short succession. The photos proved to be very popular, garnering over 275,000 likes.

The first several photos showed Rosie from the front. She wore a white, thick-strapped bodysuit and opted to go braless. This left little to the imagination, but she kept the elegance with a high-waisted, black skirt. The skirt reached below her knees, and she completed the look with a pair of white sandals.

Meanwhile, the model wore her hair slicked back in a low bun. She accessorized with dark sunglasses, and held what appears to be a clutch in her left hand. The bag was a cream tone.

The final photo revealed Rosie’s look from the back, as she looked down slightly and faced the building behind her.

Her accessories also included a short necklace, and teardrop-shaped hoop earrings.

Rosie’s fans seemed to be totally enamored by the outfit. And it helped that Rosie stopped by to help answer some questions.

“Anyone know what top this is?” wondered a fan.

“It’s a bodysuit from @zara,” responded Rosie.

“LOVEEEEEEE THIS TOPPPPPPPPP!!!!! Is this a different color in the same Zara one?” asked a follower, who noticed that the look was similar to another one that the model sported in a prior post.

“Yes!” said the model.

In addition, there were plenty of followers that left positive feedback on the look.

“Lol what i wish I looked like at work,” joked a fan.

“Perfect outfit if there ever was one,” said another fan.

There were also many fans that stated that Rosie’s looks were up their alley.

“Style goals all days everyday,” said a follower.

“All my style goals embodied in one person. Can you do a vlog of your closet one day?” requested another follower.

“Love you Rosie! You are beautiful and such an inspiration!” stated another fan.

“So simple yet so chic!” complimented an Instagram user.

“So elegant and empowering,” added another follower.

“I’m trying to look like Rosie for the summer,” stated a fan.

And it was just five days ago, when Rosie shared a photo of herself rocking a peach-toned bodysuit. And from prior comments, it looks like it’s the same Zara bodysuit, just in a different color.

Huntington-Whiteley achieved an entirely different vibe in this Instagram post, however, as she paired the bodysuit with a pair of high-waisted and wide-legged pair of pants.