‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Hannah Godwin Rocks Leopard-Print Dress As ‘BIP’ Fans Slam Her On Insta

Hannah Godwin shared a new photo of herself in San Francisco, and it showed her rocking a mustard-yellow dress. The ensemble was in leopard-print, and had thin straps.

The reality TV star and model sat in Dolores Park, and held a drink in her left hand. She wore her hair in a bun with a middle part, and closed her eyes for the shot while wearing sunglasses. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, and appeared to be enjoying the sunny day.

Hannah’s Instagram photo received many messages from Bachelor in Paradise fans. And unfortunately, her decision to pursue two men at once seems to have rubbed many people the wrong way. Granted, the photo was posted a couple of days ago, which is when the first episode of the week aired. But with that being said, Reality Steve has pointed out that the way people are slamming cast members for testing out different relationships could prove to be a problem in the future, as reported by The Inquisitr.

One of the popular comments on the photo received over 380 likes.

“I used to think you was cool, but you sum different on bachelor in paradise,” criticized an Instagram user.

“Because she’s doing exactly what you’re supposed to do on bachelor in paradise???” asked a fan.

“No she is supposed to be kissing IN FRONT of other ppl, it’s rude,” the follower added.

The idea that Hannah should have tried to keep her romance with Blake away from Dylan was echoed by many others. Another comment that elaborated on this angle received over 170 likes.

“Like why does everything have to be done right in front of Dylan omg,” said a fan.

Meanwhile, one follower further detailed what they thought was wrong about Godwin’s conduct.

Loading...

“Admitting to Dylan that you know it’s hard for him, but your actions keep proving you don’t care about him. I sincerely hope you’re happy now and that it was all worth this picture that’s being painted of you,” they said.

But besides all of the bashing, there were plenty of fans that ignored the haters and commented on Godwin’s good looks. And despite any drama, it seems that Hannah is doing quite well for herself. After all, she recently shared a photo from a modeling gig she did for Kensie, and her Instagram Stories today included clips of her participating in a photoshoot.

Fans will have to wait and see if anything pans out for her with Dylan.