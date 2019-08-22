Kaia Gerber Rocks A Green Bandeau Top

Kaia Gerber shared a new photo of herself a week ago, and it showed her wearing a green, bandeau-style top. She posed in front of green foliage, and rocked the forest green top while hugging herself. The captions and tags revealed that the photo was for YSL Beauty. It was possible to see that Gerber held a tube of makeup in her left hand.

In addition, the model accessorized with a light straw hat that cast most of her face in the shadows. She also wore small, gold hoop earrings and gave a smoldering look. Kaia smiled slightly with her lips closed, while wearing light pink lipstick. Her hair was also worn down, and appeared to be slicked back with gel.

The post received over 250,000 likes.

Kaia’s new post received a ton of nice compliments, from both celebrities and fans. This included a comment from Lindsay Lohan.

“Beautiful,” said Lohan, punctuating her message with a heart emoji.

“The prettiest girl alive,” said a fan.

“Omg the angel,” added another fan.

“Nice photo, there is no need for more words, I just wanted to say,” stated a follower.

Plus, there were many fans that were distracted, not by the photo, but by the simple fact that Kaia was posing on Instagram more often than usual.

“5 posts in 6 freaking days what the h*ll is happening im shaking,” said a fan.

“You’ve been blessing us so much recently and I’m not complaining,” added another fan.

In addition, there were others that sent unique messages Kaia’s way.

“Kaia i cut my hair just to look like you and it didn’t work,” said a fan, who appears to be a dedicated follower.

“OMG!!Kaia you are the best Lots of love from Armenia,” noted an international fan.

“Love you cuz I think it’s so crazy we are familia and we have the same tattoo without knowing it,” stated an Instagram user.

A couple of days ago, Kaia shared photos of Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg. This caused some confusion among her fans, who thought that the woman was Kaia at first.

It’s not clear why Gerber shared the photos, but the captions seemed to point to her love for Serge. The first photo showed the two embracing on a set of stairs, while the second one showed Gainsbourg strumming his guitar. Meanwhile, Jane smiled at him and wore a striped jacket.

This post received over 109,000 likes.