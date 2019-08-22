Jojo Babie Flashes Underboob As Her Shirt Rides Up

Jojo Babie shared a brand new photo today, and it showed her sitting at the edge of a bed. She took the selfie with her left hand, while wearing a bright, turquoise top. The right side of the shirt fell down her shoulder, as it rode up the front of her chest. This meant that she flashed a bit of her underboob in the shot, as she completed her look with a pair of white, thong bottoms.

The model sat upright while arching her back, and placed her right hand beside her. Meanwhile, she sat on her left leg while she let her right leg stretch over the side of the bed. She wore her hair down in loose waves, while the phone obscured most of her face.

Many of Jojo’s fans left her nice comments, with plenty of people referring to her captions. The model is known for being flirty and fun, and it’s possibly one of the reasons for her ever-increasing social media fame.

“I’ll answer anytime you call me,” insisted a fan.

“FaceTime me instead,” suggested another fan.

“No one should miss your call,” said a follower.

“Anyone who wouldn’t answer the phone if you call them is missing out,” added another follower.

On the other hand, one fan took the liberty of joking with Babie.

“I’m so sorry I missed your call my beautiful Asian Goddess. Know that it wasn’t intentional, but I will answer it next time you call,” they said.

Other fans focused on Babie’s good looks, and shared their flirty messages in the comments section.

“Now that’s what you wanna come home too! Beautiful!” exclaimed a fan.

“Ain’t no point in curving a brotha knowing I love them curves…. dm a brotha girl,” joked another fan.

“You need a nice sleep baby i think! Just calm and relax!” encouraged an Instagram user.

Jojo responded to many of her fans’ nice comments with positive emojis and short messages thanking them for their compliments.

Prior to this bedroom photo, Jojo shared a photo of a 1st Phorm supplement. She promotes the brand every once in a while, and has been posting images of just their products lately. This update showed a large bottle of the “Hair Skin Nail” vitamins, which was placed next to a glittering, gold prop. Behind the bottle, you could see a small sculpture of a woman’s body. Meanwhile, the items were placed on a mirrored surface with gold trim.