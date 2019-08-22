Gizele Oliveira Shows Off Tanned Bod In Zebra-Print Bikini

Gizele Oliveira shared a brand new bikini pic a couple of days ago, and her Instagram fans have liked it over 25,000 times.

The photo showed the model sitting at the beach. She extended her legs in front of her as she propped herself up with her arms. The beach looked pristine, with super clear blue waters in the background.

Oliveria wore a simple, zebra-print bikini. The top had thin straps and a classic cut, while the bottoms were high-waisted. The model’s toned bod was on full display, as her tan popped against the light-colored sand.

The model looked down for the shot, and appeared to be smiling slightly with her lips closed. She accessorized with a necklace, and wore her hair down.

Gizele’s fans seemed to love the new bikini pic.

“A brazilian bomb in beach,” commented a fan.

“Wow just looking sooo good!” exclaimed another fan.

“You look absolutely stunning and are glowing!” said a follower.

“You are ravishing!” added another follower.

“Awesome photo shoot Gizele you look really amazing in this bikini,” complimented an Instagram user.

Other followers had questions for the model.

“Perfect body shape, how to become it?” wondered a curious fan.

“Do you tan natural? Or do you go to a booth or use tanning lotion?” asked another fan, who was seemingly impressed by Oliveira’s tan.

Other followers gave the model compliments while referring to the ocean backdrop.

“My favorite Mermaid,” said a fan.

“The water looks so clean,” added another fan.

“Beautiful beach and you look absolutely gorgeous,” said a follower.

“Enjoy every moment You deserve it,” stated an Instagram user.

And in other news, Gizele shared another set of photos from the Bahamas earlier today. It showed her rocking a neon pink minidress, as she held her white sneakers in her hands. She posed again at the beach, and stood next to the ocean waters.

Oliveira accessorized with a colorful, beaded necklace, as her tattoo peeked through in the first photo. She also placed her left hand on her head, and looked into the distance to her right. Her makeup appeared very natural, while her hair was worn in a heavy right part.

A second photo from the series showed the model as she walked toward the ocean. The miniskirt rode up her left leg slightly, as she popped her left hip. Her hair was pulled back behind her shoulders, while dramatic clouds filled the sky.