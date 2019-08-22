Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Gym Body After Announcing Split, Says She Is Back In Her ‘Happy Place’

Mackenzie McKee shocked fans when she announced last week that she and her husband Josh McKee had split. The couple were one day shy of celebrating their wedding anniversary when Mackenzie made the announcement via social media. However, on Thursday she took to social media and posted three photos of herself back in the gym and exclaimed that she was back in her “happy place.”

“Back in my happy place. Took the longest break from the gym than I have this entire year. But I’m gonna come back stronger than ever you bet,” Mackenzie wrote on Instagram.

In the photos, Mackenzie is in the gym and wearing her gym attire. She shows off her toned abs in the pictures and is smiling in all the photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie spoke to Us Weekly about her marriage and revealed that watching herself on Teen Mom OG is what helped her to realize she “deserves better.”

“Watching the show and catching him in lies, seeing how independent he is, I realize I deserve better.”

She added, “I have fought for this marriage for many years, and lately, I’ve really opened my eyes to what a horrible person he is.”

Mackenzie and Josh were first introduced to audiences on Mackenzie’s Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Mackenzie found out she was pregnant with the couples son, Gannon. Mackenzie was then featured on the short-lived spin-off series Teen Mom 3 along with current Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus. The show lasted for only one season though, but Mackenzie maintained a large social media presence.

Loading...

Following the end of the show, Mackenzie and Josh tied-the-knot in 2013. They also went on to have two more children together, a daughter named Jaxie and another son named Broncs.

Rumors that Mackenzie would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 were swirling back in 2017. However, the spot eventually went to Briana DeJesus. Mackenzie was featured on a one-hour catch up special about her life. Earlier this year, it was revealed that she would be added to the cast of Teen Mom OG as a “guest mom.” The show wrapped up with its season finale last Monday and it is unclear if Mackenzie will return to the show for another season. She will appear on the upcoming reunion special which she traveled to New York City to film last month.

The Teen Mom OG reunion special will air Monday on MTV.