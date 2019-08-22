Emily Ratajkowski & Hubby’s Pic With ‘Mom and Dad’ Captions Has Fans Wondering If She’s Pregnant

Emily Ratajkowski shared a brand new couple pic on Instagram, and fans seem to be loving it. The photo had a film-like quality to it, and showed Emily standing next to Sebastian Bear-McClard. The model placed her right elbow on his back while smiling for the camera, while Sebastian also smiled with his lips closed.

Ratajkowski wore a white crop tank, along with high-waisted blue pants. She accessorized with a thick, black belt and a long necklace. Her husband, on the other hand, wore a gray T-shirt and pink pants.

But what caught the fan’s attention was not necessarily the photo, but the captions.

Emily’s fans flooded the comments section with a variety of messages, with a large majority of followers referring to the captions. This meant that there were a ton of people who asked the model if she was pregnant.

“Pregnant?” asked a fan.

“Wait a little baby emrata?” wondered another fan.

“So you are pregnant? Thats awesome, best of luck 🙂 enjoy :),” commented a follower.

But the answer to the pregnancy questions were seemingly answered by Emrata in response to the following question.

“Where’s the emrata superchild at then?” asked an Instagram user.

“Um it’s Colombo duh,” responded Emily, punctuating her message with a heart emoji.

Colombo is her dog, who makes appearances from time to time on her social media page.

“Well I knew thatttt, I was just wondering where the pupster was,” replied the fan.

Other fans elaborated on the captions.

“I was just about to comment mom and dad and i read the caption,” said a follower.

“Have children please,” said another follower.

In addition, other people commented on the couple and on Sebastian.

“Seriously guys you’re so cute,” gushed a fan.

“Wow he must be super nice to you!” exclaimed another fan.

“His pants go crazy,” said a fan.

“What kind are they,” asked another fan.

“Lol they’re literally like pink dockers. Calm down,” responded another follower.

But not everyone was as nice, as one Instagram user proved.

“I’ve never hated a guy I didn’t know so much before,” they said, as they seemingly feel jealous of Sebastian’s status as Emily’s husband.

While it seems like Emrata isn’t necessarily pregnant, it certainly sounds like her fans wouldn’t be too surprised to hear about such news. The couple is clearly popular, as the photo has garnered over 377,000 likes so far.

Emily’s prior selfie with her husband received a ton of negative responses, as reported by The Inquisitr. But thankfully, it looks like the haters kept their thoughts to themselves this time.