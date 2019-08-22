‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Has Nothing But Nice Things To Say About Ex-Boyfriend Following Split

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has confirmed her split from boyfriend John Rodriguez. After a series of tweets posted earlier in the week, fans wondered if perhaps the two had broken up and now Briana is opening up about the split to Us Weekly. Although some people seem bitter after a break up and say negative things about their ex, Briana had nothing but great things to say about John following their split.

“At the end of the day I truly feel bad about what went down with John and I, as he really is a great, sweet, amazing man.”

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in May and while things seemed to be going great between the couple, Briana opened up about what led to the split.

She revealed that there wasn’t any cheating in the relationship, but rather explained that she doesn’t think she was “ready” for a relationship, explaining that she didn’t give herself “time to heal” from relationships she had been in in the past. However, it wasn’t just those things that factored into the split, but also distance. Briana lives in Florida with her two daughters while John lives in New York.

Briana’s split comes after Mackenzie McKee announced her marriage “needed a break” and after rumors that Javi Marroquin and his fiancé had a fight. Following the news of the fight between Javi and his fiancé, some have questioned the timing of Briana’s split from John and wondered if perhaps she and Javi would get back together. The two dated briefly in 2017 when Briana joined the cast of Teen Mom 2. However, she explained that her split from John had nothing to do with Javi.

“Me breaking up with John has nothing to do with the rumored problems Javi is having in his personal life. Javi is old news to me and I’m not breaking up with John with the hopes of getting back with him. That’s just ridiculous.”

She added, “We will never, ever be back together.”

Briana DeJesus will appear on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 with her family. She was first introduced to audiences on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant when she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. She also appeared on the short-lived spin-off Teen Mom 3 before she was added as a fifth cast member to Teen Mom 2 in 2017.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 begins Tuesday September 10 on MTV.