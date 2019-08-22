Sofia Richie Shows Off Cleavage In Deep Plunge Top

Sofia Richie shared a series of four new photos on Instagram, and fans seem to be loving it. The update has racked up over 32,000 likes in the first half-hour since it went live.

All of the photos showed the model wearing the same outfit. It consisted of a white, deep plunge tank top, which she paired with a brightly patterned miniskirt. The top had thick straps, and it was also a crop top. This meant that Richie’s toned midriff was on full display, along with her cleavage.

The skirt that she wore was black and blue, with pops of neon yellow and green. She pulled her hair back in a slick hairstyle, and wore a pair of dark sunglasses. She accessorized with hoop earrings.

Sofia’s fans responded to the photo with plenty of nice comments. This included fellow model Emily Ratajkowski, who simply commented with a bomb emoji.

Other women fans chimed in as well.

“My ultimate body goals,” said a fan.

“Stauppp! Can have that. Love the skirerrttt,” added another fan.

Plus, male fans had their own take on the look.

“Yo she is so bad. Got d*mn,” said a follower.

“Bad girl summah,” added another follower.

Others had additional compliments for the model.

“Sofia Richie is winning at life,” stated a fan.

“Makes me wish I was in Corsica. You are so pretty, well balanced and so together,” said a follower.

In addition, there were many people that commented on Sofia’s figure.

“When i say i wanna look skinny this is how i wanna look,” explained a fan.

“She is so perfect skinny but with all the curves in the right place,” said a follower.

“I don’t understand how she’s so perfect like yes she’s famous but she’s also a human being so like come on,” gushed an Instagram user.

“You’re face it’s amazing at second picture,” commented another fan.

In addition, it’s worth noting that the first photo of the set showed Sofia on a boat, with glittering water in the backdrop. The rest of the photos were taken in the city, with the final image showing Richie’s look from head to toe.

The model slung a small purse over her right shoulder in the fourth picture. She placed her hands by her left ear, as she appeared to be adjusting her sunglasses. Her light yellow manicure popped, as she was photographed mid-stride. Her sandals had black straps with gold, circular accents.