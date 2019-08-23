Miley Cyrus’ Penis Cake Licking Caused Controversy & Cost Her A Role In ‘Hotel Transylvania’

On August 22, Miley Cyrus used Twitter as a confessional via a heap of tweets in which the superstar admitted to some major mistakes she has made in the past. One of those was regarding about how she lost her Hotel Transylvania role to Selena Gomez in late 2011.

“I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam [Hemsworth] a penis cake for his birthday and licking it,” she said.

When Miley was reportedly let go from her job voicing Mavis, Adam Sandler’s Dracula’s daughter for the G-rated film, she was just 19-years-old. This happened not long after the now-26-year-old first started to date Liam, and about eight years since she played wholesome Hannah Montana.

Meanwhile, today’s social media messages — which included the notorious penis cake licking — were probably meant to show how readily Miley is able to take responsibility for past transgressions.

However, while she rattled on about what she did and the ramifications as a result of what she did on social media, the singer and actress told one particularly important truth. In her litany of tweets, she insisted her fans and her foes need to take into consideration a truth regarding her faithfulness to her spouse.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.” https://www.instagram.com/p/B0rVIoYJczA/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Liam filed for divorce from Miley on August 21 after less than eight months of marriage, according to The Inquisitr. As a result of this legal step, the Australian actor’s soon-to-be ex-wife will need to forge ahead just as she always has done.

Miley has continued to be a crossover star having been able to go from child star to an even bigger adult star. With that in mind, Miley hit up social media, admitting to having played her young adult life loose and in public in a number of cases.

Those controversial matters — such as the penis licking incident, and the time she lost a Walmart deal because she was seen smoking out of a bong in a video — showed that, at the end of the day, this megastar remains human.

That being said, many humans would not admit to all of these awkward and often tawdry situations in a public forum.

But Miley Cyrus said it best when she wrote on Twitter.

“What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed,” she said, bravely adding, “I have nothing to hide.”

In conclusion, and as if to make sure her Twitter thread was heard loud and clear, Miley made one other salient observation.

“I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar,” she said.