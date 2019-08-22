‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Mom-Shamed On Social Media After Allowing Daughter To Wear Hoop Earrings

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska doesn’t share a lot on social media, but every so often she shares updated photos of her kids with fans. While the comments are usually pretty supportive of the fan favorite from the hit MTV reality show, the most recent picture that Chelsea shared of her oldest daughter led to the mom-of-three being mom-shamed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea shared an adorable photo of her oldest daughter, Aubree, before school. In the photo, Aubree looked all grown-up and was wearing a pair of hoop earrings. While most fans left positive comments on the post, InTouch Weekly reports that some commenters slammed Chelsea for letting her daughter wear hoop earrings.

Aubree is 9-years-old and will turn 10-years-old next month. Although she will soon be another year older, some commenters still felt Aubree was too young to be wearing hoops. However, it wasn’t just the hoop earrings that some commenters were concerned about, but also the fact that Chelsea mentioned her daughter wanted to wear lipstick to school as well.

In the photo, it is hard to tell if Aubree is indeed wearing lipstick. If she is, it is a very light shade that is almost unnoticeable. Nevertheless, some commenters still had negative things to say. One comment urged Chelsea to “say no” to things like hoop earrings and lipstick for her daughter.

In the past, Chelsea has responded to fans comments on social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, back in February, Chelsea replied to fans who wondered why she and her husband didn’t go out together more. The mom-of-three opened up about her “severe postpartum anxiety” in the comments. She explained that leaving her three kids to go out caused her “stress” and “anxiety.”

Loading...

This time around, though, Chelsea didn’t respond to the commenters who didn’t agree with her decision to allow her daughter to wear hoop earrings.

Chelsea Houska was introduced to fans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Chelsea found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. She then went on to share her life on Teen Mom 2, which has included many ups and downs, including her wedding to husband Cole DeBoer.

Chelsea and her family will return to Teen Mom 2 next month when the all-new season airs on MTV. Fans can tune in starting Tuesday, September 10, to catch up with Chelsea Houska and the rest of the cast.