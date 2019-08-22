Dolly Castro Pops Out Of Sheer Black Dress

Dolly Castro shared a new photo of herself on Instagram, and it has her fans talking. So far, the update has over 37,000 likes.

The photo showed Dolly wearing a revealing black dress. It was made up of several panels, each with a different type of fabric. The top of her dress was matte black, which gave way to a sheer section. This left her cleavage on full display, along with giving fans a peek at her underboob. Arguably, the dress fit too small on her.

Meanwhile, the bottom of the dress was made up of a shiny fabric. It hugged her curves, as Dolly posed with her left hand on her hips. She held a black bag in her right hand, as she accessorized with a gold bracelet.

Castro also wore a gold necklace with two interlocking hearts, along with what appears to be Chanel drop earrings.

Dolly received a ton of compliments from her fans for the photo.

“Omg I’m OBSEsSed with this look on you!!!!” exclaimed a fan.

“This dress look so good on you,” added another fan.

“Leather was made for you,” stated a follower.

One fan pointed out the mirror.

“I swear, I was trying hard to concentrate on the front but I still can’t get passed the reflection on the mirror. LOL Just beautiful!” they said.

“Ultimate super stunning beauty,” said an Instagram user.

But not all of the comments went over well with the model.

“I need an Ecuadorian woman then,” said a fan.

“Lol… I’m not Ecuadorian but good luck with that,” responded Dolly, who’s from Nicaragua.

Another fan tried an interesting approach to complimenting Castro.

“Do you know I can die for you and be your zombie?” they asked.

“No thanks,” said Dolly.

Loading...

“But I want to do all that for you pretty,” insisted the fan.

“No thanks again,” responded Dolly.

With that being said, it’s also worth noting that the model completed her look with sleek styling. Dolly wore her hair down in a middle part, and curled at the bottom. She sported glossy dark lipstick and very heavy purple eyeshadow. She smiled widely in the shot, which was geotagged in Orange County, California.

The model completed her look with a pair of Saint Laurent heels.

Behind Castro, you could see a large, white-framed mirror. Plus, she stood in front of a wardrobe rack, stuffed with a row of colorful jackets.