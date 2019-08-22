Jamie Foxx Defends Singer Sela Vave After They Were Spotted Together Following His Split With Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx is speaking out to defend the younger singer he was spotted with after his split with actress Katie Holmes.

Foxx set the rumor mill churning after he was seen holding hands with 21-year-old singer Sela Vave during an outing in Los Angeles, and it was later confirmed that the actor’s six-year relationship with Holmes had come to an end. As People magazine reported, Vave became the target for some online anger in the days that followed, and Foxx is now speaking out to say that she is simply a new artist he has taken under his wing and nothing more.

As Foxx said in an Instagram Live video, he has helped a number of up-and-coming artists who later went on to find fame.

“When I met Ed Sheeran, I didn’t know him from Adam. He slept on my couch for six weeks — he ended up going on to do great things,” Foxx said. “Nick Cannon was 13 years old, he would sleep in my old house. Before Ne-Yo was Ne-Yo, he would come to the crib. Everybody comes to my crib, no matter who you are.

“But here was the thing, there is a young lady by the name of Sela Vave. I did the same thing with her.”

Even before they were spotted together this weekend, Jamie Foxx and Sela Vave had a public relationship based around her music. Back on June 30, Vave took to Instagram to post a picture of herself together with Foxx thank him for the help he had given in launching her career, saying she was “grateful” to Foxx for believing in her. Vave added the hashtag, #feelingblessed.

In his video posted on Wednesday, Foxx said that he had spoken to Sela Vave’s mother and earned the family’s trust. Vave recently moved from her home in Utah to Los Angeles, where she is trying to launch her music career.

Sela Vave herself shared Foxx’s video, writing in the caption that this is the “TRUE” story for those calling her a “home wrecker” after his split with Katie Holmes.

There were signs that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were splitting, even before Foxx was spotted out with Sela Vave. As TMZ reported, Katie Holmes was spotted out in New York City alone around that same time of his outing to a Los Angeles nightclub, though the report noted at the time it did not cause much of a stir given that Holmes and Foxx were frequently apart as they both worked on different projects.