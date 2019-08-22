‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, August 21: Hope Tells Thomas Their Marriage Is Over

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, August 21 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who was freaking out about losing his wife. He told his friend Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) belonged with him. He was also sure that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) were trying to convince Hope to leave him. Vinny encouraged Thomas to call Hope instead of speculating, but Thomas thought that it would be better for him to see her face-to-face.

Vinny tried to talk Thomas out of going to see Hope. He felt that Thomas was too emotional and that he should call instead. However, Thomas was determined to go ahead with his plan to tell Hope his side of the story, per She Knows Soaps.

Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) wanted to speak to Thomas concerning Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) accident. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) did not think that the cop should question his son. He said that Emma’s death was due to her texting and driving. However, Brooke also questioned Thomas’ behavior. In front of the detective, she reminded Ridge that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) also believed that Thomas was involved in Emma’s accident.

After Sanchez left, Brooke told Ridge that she was worried about Hope’s safety. Ridge opined that Thomas would not harm Hope because he was not a dangerous man.

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) told Hope that he would help her annul her marriage to Thomas. He was glad that she had her daughter back and wanted her to move forward with her life.

After Justin left, Liam thought that Hope should have asked Justin to get a restraining order on Thomas. He felt that Thomas may act out after he learned about the annulment. He felt that the designer was a sick man who would try to see Hope in an attempt to get her back. Hope told Liam that she wasn’t scared of Thomas and picked up her phone to call him.

Thomas answered his wife’s call. He told Hope that he missed her and that he did not mean to hurt her. B&B fans know that he did not tell Hope that Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was alive. Hope was not buying it and told Thomas that their marriage was over.

Thomas panicked. She advised him to get in contact with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) who was worried about his dad. Thomas protested because he did not want to lose Hope. After the call, he vowed, “Till death do us part.” Thomas was angry as he contemplated his next move.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.