‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Daniel Salazar’s Backstory Will Be Explored At Some Point

Fans are still wondering how Daniel Salazar got from being shot by Strand to now helping the main group.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) has struggled to survive throughout AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Having escaped death twice already, the character is now a new member of the main group whose sole mission is to help others, a far cry from where this character first started from in Season 1.

Daniel is now a trusted member of the group. However, viewers are still wondering about his time apart from the group after he was shot by Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) at the dam in Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead. While Victor and Daniel have since sorted out their differences, Daniel has not revealed much about his time between the dam collapse and his reappearance in Season 5, even though a short snippet was revealed when Daniel reappeared this season.

According to Comic Book, fans can expect to find out more about Daniel’s back story at some point in the future.

“Right now, I mean, it’s an interesting situation because after the dam scenario — which I’m sure will be explained at some point — he had to find a reason to live,” Blades explained during San Diego Comic-Con earlier in the year.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Fear the Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Andrew Chambliss has also revealed that Daniel’s story will be explored further.

“We can say that Salazar has had an incredible journey,” Ian Goldberg has also previously revealed to Digital Spy.

Ryan Green / AMC

As for when this story will be revealed to fans of Fear the Walking Dead remains to be seen. And, considering the size of the ensemble cast now present, and with numbers appearing to grow weekly, it could be some time before Daniel’s story gets told to the audience.

Loading...

Over the course of his time apart from the main group, it is apparent that the time alone has changed this character. Perhaps it has given him time to reflect on his past and what he has done to others in order to survive.

Ruben Blades also revealed that while Daniel may seem like a new person who is ready to help people, the old Daniel is still there.

“I think he’s trying to provide a reason for him to live, and I think helping others is it. But that doesn’t mean, you know — he will help you, but if you cross him, he’ll kill you, I think. I mean, I don’t think that that’s ever gonna be gone.”

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 11, titled “You’re Still Here,” on August 25.