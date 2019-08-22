Watch West Indies Vs. India Cricket Livestream: ICC World Test Championship 1st Test, Start Time, Preview

India open their quest for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship crown with a dangerous, two-match series in the West Indies.

West Indies ranks only eighth on the ICC world Test rankings, but they may be the most improved Test side in the world of cricket. With a revived fast bowling corps that recalls the Windies’ glory years of the 1970s and 1980s, and that, since 2017, has held visitors to a lower Test batting average than any other team, according to ESPN, the two-Test series could prove perilous for India.

The Men in Blue will be hard-pressed to protect their world’s top ranking, and get off to a fast start in the two-year ICC World Test Championship, in the first Test that will livestream from Sir Vivian Richards.

To find out how to watch a livestream of the first West Indies vs. India match of the ICC World Test Championship, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 9:30 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time on Thursday, August 22, at 10,000-seat Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda.

For Indian viewers, the match will get underway at 7 p.m. India Standard Time. In some areas of the Caribbean islands, however, fans can log in to the livestream starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Eastern Standard Time. In the United Kingdom, the match starts at 2:30 p.m. British Summer Time. In Australia, the game gets underway at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Australian Eastern Standard Time, 9:30 p.m. Western Time. In the United States, that start time will be 9:30 a.m. T, 6:30 a.m. PDT.

India have not lost a Test series in West Indies in the current decade, winning nine of the 14 Test matches played there, according to CricBuzz.

But West Indies have won six of their last 11 home Tests, including a 2-1 series victory over England, the fourth-ranked Test side, according to CricInfo.

India Captain Virat Kohli told CricBuzz that the new World Test Championship will make batting in the West Indies even tougher due to the increased intensity of each match.

“The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play. It’s the right move and at the absolute right time,” Kohli said.

Here are the expected teams for the West Indies vs. India first ICC World Test Championship match.

West Indies: 1. Kraigg Brathwaite, 2. John Campbell, 3. Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), 4. Darren Bravo, 5. Shimron Hetmyer, 6. Roston Chase, 7. Shane Dowrich, 8. Jason Holder (captain), 9. Rahkeem Cornwall/Keemo Paul, 10. Kemar Roach, 11. Shannon Gabriel.

India: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Mayank Agarwal, 3. Cheteshwar Pujara, 4. Virat Kohli (captain), 5. Ajinkya Rahane, 6. Rohit Sharma/Hanuma Vihari, 7. Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), 8. R Ashwin/Ravindra Jadeja, 9. Ishant Sharma, 10. Mohammed Shami, 11. Jasprit Bumrah.

India Captain Virat Kohli has cautioned that batting will be challenging in the Test series against West Indies. Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Watch a video preview of the West Indies-India first Test match in Antigua, courtesy of CricBuzz, below.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the livestream of the ODI series-opening West Indies vs. India match, while in the Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean Player has rights to the India tour of the West Indies series.

For fans inside India, SonyLIV has the livestream rights to the ODI series.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the livestream of the game. Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, to watch a livestream of the Test cricket action in the West Indies vs. India clash in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry livestream video of the first Test match in North Sound.

Another option is Hotstar US, which livestreams India national team cricket matches.