Amber Heard Looks Smoking Hot In Black Lingerie

Blond bombshell actress Amber Heard had her Instagram followers drooling with a tantalizing shot she shared earlier today where she rocked nothing but lingerie.

In the snap, Heard posed in what appeared to be a bathroom, and the intimate setting was made even steamier by her outfit. Heard rocked a black bra with delicate scalloped detailing on the edge, as well as some simple black underwear. While the lingerie wasn’t outrageously sexy compared to some of the pieces on the market, the overall vibe was definitely sensual, and had her followers obsessed.

The hair and makeup Heard had for the snap added to the seductive vibe. Her blond locks were tousled as if she just rolled out of bed, and her makeup was minimal, yet slightly smoky. She rocked a pair of earrings as her only accessory, and posed with her mouth open as she stared at the camera.

Heard’s followers couldn’t get enough of the shot, and the snap racked up over 475,000 likes within just seven hours. In her caption, she referenced the season, suggesting that she was spending plenty of time in lingerie due to the heat outdoors.

Heard is no stranger to flaunting her body on camera, but on her Instagram page, she doesn’t tend to share too many bikini or lingerie shots, which made this one all the more thrilling for her fans.

Heard brings her followers along with her on adventures, including her latest vacation, a trip to Napa Valley, California. During her trip, Heard posed with wine barrels, in a vineyard holding a bunch of grapes, and more.

Loading...

Heard has always been the type of actress who speaks out about the things she believes in, and she has never been afraid to share her thoughts. In an interview with the magazine Wonderland, she spoke about her activism and the things that are important to her.

“It’s one thing to observe a problem… it’s a whole other to do something about it. One is a fundamentally reactive posture, the other restores a power in you. Justice is not a zero sum game. It’s a win-win. So if you’re doing what’s right for others, you’re doing what’s right for yourself. That’s how I look at everything. Will I be on the right side of history?”

As ET Canada reports, Heard is also a Human Rights Champion for the UN Human Rights Office, and uses her position to amplify the causes she holds close to her heart.