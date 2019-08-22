Hailey Baldwin Jumps Into A Jewelry Case, While Justin Bieber Rocks New Swag

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are reportedly ready for their official, religious nuptials, allegedly taking place this fall, according to People, via The Inquisitr.

However, on August 21, the couple seemed to be focusing on fashionable Instagram snaps that did not resemble wedding attire. Indeed, Hailey and Justin have both been modeling these days, with Bieber’s wife literally pulling off a Houdini-like pose as this magical female scrunched her entire body into a giant jewelry case.

For this shot, Hailey wore a skimpy leather minidress featuring a sweetheart neckline that exposed part of her perky breasts. Her long, toned legs were tucked up underneath her so she fit neatly inside the glass enclosure as she touched a lovely black purse featuring golden hardware.

Despite the confined space, the 21-year-old’s photograph was extremely classy. She wore over-the-elbow gloves and sling-back heels, both made of black leather. Her hair was parted in the middle and pulled back from her face, revealing an immaculate makeup job.

Her brows were perfectly curated, while her full lips were enhanced by neutral-toned gloss. Her lovely brown eyes were also adorned with matching, neutral-toned shadow.

“Slayrella!!!!” exclaimed one of Hailey’s 20.8 million followers, who added a heart-faced emoji, a purple heart emoji, and a flying money emoji for effect.

“Yesssss beauty,” spouted another fan, who enhanced the comment with two red heart emoji, two diamond emoji, and two star emoji.

After posting this particular picture, Hailey immediately put up another social media image. In this Instagram upload, the lanky lady leaned on the glass case, captioning her share with the names Alexander Wang New York and Bulgari Official. The purse with which she was posing obviously came from the marriage of the two top brands.

Meanwhile, Justin also posted an image on Instagram on August 21. His green hoodie with the prominent smiley face was worn up and over his face as the “Baby” singer took a selfie of his whole ensemble.

His bright top was paired with khaki pants and bright yellow kicks for a very colorful look.

Justin’s crew obviously loved what he was wearing, since more than 1 million likes were given to the post within three hours of sharing. Many fans made sure to comment on the fashionable offering from The Biebs.

“SWAG SWAG SWAG ON YOU,” shouted an enthusiastic fan.

“That outfit is sick,” stated another follower, while yet another asked about the Smiley faced hoodie.

“That is his fashion line Drewhouse. Drew is his middle name this is his clothing line and the smiley face with Drew does the smile is the mascot,” explained an informed Instagram follower, from among Justin’s 117.3 million, regarding the outfit he wore on Wednesday.

“I want this green hoodie and the pink one SO BAD pleaseee drop them,” wished another hopeful fan.

To keep track of the comings and goings of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, be sure to follow their individual Instagram accounts.