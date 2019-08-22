‘Jersey Shore’ Star Lauren Sorrentino Sizzles In Daisy Dukes And Revealing White Tank

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has undergone quite an evolution over the years. Nowadays, he’s nothing like the fist-pumping party boy he was in the earlier seasons of the show. Some of that is due to the major changes he’s made in his life, but a lot of it is because of the special lady in his life, the newly named Lauren Sorrentino.

The happy couple recently tied the knot, and their lavish Italian wedding was documented on the show. From the planning stages to the moment they said “I do,” the cameras captured it all — and Mike’s fans got to learn a whole lot more about his “Laurens,” as he calls her.

While Lauren’s 702,000 Instagram followers aren’t quite comparable to many of the other cast members’ followings quite yet, she’s growing her number of fans bit by bit. The blonde bombshell is active on social media and often shares sizzling selfies of the physique she worked so hard to sculpt. Her latest snap is the perfect example.

In her most recent Instagram post, Sorrentino posed rocking a pair of worn Daisy Dukes that were super-tiny and showed off her toned legs and curvy physique to perfection. She paired the shorts with a revealing tank that clung to every inch of her curves and demonstrated that it was a chilly day on the balcony she was standing on.

Sorrentino’s hair was down in loose waves, and she rocked two super sexy poses for the camera. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the seductive vibe of the shoot, and the snaps received over 59,000 likes within just six hours, including a like from fellow Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Sorrentino accompanied the sexy post with a hilarious caption that highlighted her love of Italian food, and she also made sure to tag the hair and makeup artist that helped create her look.

Many of her followers couldn’t get over what a bombshell she was in the shot.

“Mike is going to have a Situation when he gets out. A really good one,” one fan said.

“Body Goals,” another said.

Another follower referenced her husband and their future children together.

“You’re a hottie Laurens! Can’t wait till Mike is out & you can start on the baby making. We need to see some baby situations running around lol.”

In addition to the sizzling shots, Sorrentino has also been sharing plenty of beauty tips lately, from her skincare routine to her favorite foundations.