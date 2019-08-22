Javi Marroquin’s Bombshell Fight With Fiance Lauren Comeau: Kailyn Lowry Talks ‘Leaking Info’ About Javi

Earlier this week, Teen Mom 2 fans were shocked to learn that Javi Marroquin and his fiancé, Lauren Comeau, allegedly had a bombshell fight that ended with the police being called. The reported fight never got physical and Lauren reportedly unfollowed Javi on social media along with deleting pictures of him from her Instagram.

Now, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that there are new details about the alleged fight and Kailyn Lowry, ex-wife of Javi Marroquin, is speaking out on Twitter.

According to the report, Javi’s sister, Lidia, reportedly went to Javi and Lauren’s house to pick up the couple’s son when she learned they were fighting. Radar Online released a 911 call which confirmed Javi’s sister was at the house and he called the police to get her to leave his house.

A source told The Ashley that Javi didn’t want his sister to take his son, but reportedly Lidia wouldn’t leave without Eli and that is when Javi placed the call to 911.

It is unclear what sparked the fight between the two. However, The Hollywood Gossip spoke to a source who claims Javi cheated on Lauren and that is what led to the fight. Neither Javi, nor Lauren have commented on the incident, but Javi’s ex-wife, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, took to Twitter to make some comments on Wednesday night.

“Since @Javimarroquin9 wants to text me asking if I’m leaking the info about him & his girl. I’m about to. I could have by now and I have not but if I’m being accused I might as well, right? But I won’t do what he did to me during our divorce so I’ll keep my mouth shut. Karma is a b**** & I’ll let her do her work.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn initially spoke to Us Weekly and stated she wasn’t going to comment on anything.

“Even though I’ve said things in the past, it’s not my place to comment on their relationship or issues. I wish him the best whether they’re together or not,” Kailyn told the site.

Kailyn Lowry will appear on the new season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to air Tuesday, September 10, on MTV. In the past, Javi Marroquin has also appeared on the show despite being divorced from Kail. However, Javi reportedly did not film for Season 9B of the show, and will not be on the new season when it airs next month.