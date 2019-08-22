Watch Sri Lanka Vs. New Zealand Cricket Stream Live: ICC World Test Championship 2nd Test, Start Time, Preview

Sri Lanka look to solidify their place atop the ICC World Test Championship table by sweeping a two-Test series against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka can take a firm grip on the top of the table in the early stages of the ICC World Test Championship with a win over New Zealand in the second Test of their two-match series. This is a match that will be worth 60 points on the table due to a scoring system that has been widely criticized as unfair and “farcical,” according to the New Zealand news site Stuff. With 120 points available per Test series throughout the two-year competition, each match in the short series is worth 60. But in a five-match series, each Test win earns only 24 points. But Sri Lanka won’t complain as they go for the full 120 if they can win the second Test, which will stream live from Colombo.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand second Test match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10 a.m. India Standard Time on Thursday, August 22, at the 40,000-capacity R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, in Maligawatta, Colombo, Sri Lanka. That start time will be the same for viewers inside India. In New Zealand, that start time will be 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The match will get started at 10:30 a.m. Bangladesh Standard Time. In the United States, cricket fans can catch the World Test Championship five-day match between host Sri Lanka and visiting New Zealand, at a start time of 12:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, 9:30 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, August 21.

In the first Test, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne tallied his third test victory in as many tries since he took over as captain of the Emerald Isle’s national side — and he helped his own cause by scoring 122 in his second innings, his first century in 23 Test innings, according to ESPN.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson — the No. 3 batsman in the order — combined for a total of just four runs including a first-innings duck, as CricInfo recorded. But the series now relocates from spin-friendly Galle to R. Premadasa in Colombo, where pace tends to rule the day, perhaps giving the Black Caps renewed hope to take 60 points of their own.

Here are the expected teams for the second Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Test in Colombo.

Sri Lanka: 1. Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), 2. Lahiru Thirimanne, 3. Kusal Mendis, 4. Angelo Mathews, 5. Kusal Perera, 6. Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper) 7. Dhananjaya De Silva, 8. Dilruwan Perera, 9. Akila Dananjaya 10. Lahiru Kumara 11. Suranga Lakmal.

New Zealand: 1. Jeet Raval, 2. Tom Latham, 3. Kane Williamson (captain), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Henry Nicholls, 6. BJ Watling, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Ajaz Patel, 9. Will Somerville/Neil Wagner, 10. Trent Boult, 11. Tim Southee.

Buddhika Weerasinghe / Getty Images

Watch a preview of the Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand ICC World Test Championship series Second Test match in the video below, courtesy of ThePapare.com

To watch a live online stream of the second Test match in Sri Lanka, as well as in India, Sony Six has the streaming rights to the Sri Lanka-New Zealand two-match Test series. In New Zealand, Sky Go New Zealand will stream the match live.

In the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which is carrying the streaming video of Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship.