Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance At Photo Shoot For Smart Works Capsule Collection

Meghan Markle popped up in an Instagram story on the @sussexroyal account much to the delight of her fans. In the video, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to the photoshoot for the capsule collection that will benefit her patronage Smart Works Charity.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the photoshoot happened today in London and suggested that even the team involved were shocked to see that Meghan made an appearance.

“Meghan surprised everyone at Smart Works when she showed up for the shoot,” their source said.

In the video, she can be seen observing the shoot from behind the scenes and giving directions. People Magazine noted that it also looks like she was involved in styling the models as well. At one point in the very candid video, she smiles and claps, looking very excited about how the shoot is going.

Smart Works is dedicated to helping unemployed women in need to find clothing suitable for job interviews. They also offer interview preparation classes for the women they help as well.

As The Inquisitr previously reported. Meghan has been collaborating with four fashion companies — Misha Nonoo, Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, and Jigsaw — to design a collection of workwear staples. The clothing will be sold on a one-to-one basis, meaning that every time an item is bought, it will be donated to Smart Works, expanding the inventory of clothing available to the charity.

Meghan announced the collection in the September edition of British Vogue which she guest-edited — a project that she’s been heavily criticized for in the British press. Despite the criticism, there were reports of long lines of people trying to snag a copy in the days after it went on sale.

“It’s special because the Duchess of Sussex is the editor for this month and… it’s a once in a lifetime thing to have, it’s a collectors’ item so I’m excited that I’ve got two copies now,” one eager shopper said to Reuters.

In addition to the fashion collection announcement, the issue included profiles of women that Meghan highlighted as “Forces For Change” for their activism in various fields. It also features a conversation between Meghan and the former U.S. first lady, Michelle Obama.

#SussexRoyal have posted a behind the scenes preview of the recent promotional shoot for Duchess Meghan’s upcoming @SmartWorksHQ capsule collection (in partnership with @jlandpartners, @InsideJigsaw, @mishanonoo and @marksandspencer). More details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/U2mWnA2rAF — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 21, 2019

The date of the collection’s release is still unclear at this point. However, the Instagram story’s caption states that it will be available in the fall.

Meghan’s huge influence on fashion sales has been apparent ever since she and Prince Harry went public about their relationship. As People noted, the shirt that she wore to the shoot today is from designer Frank and Eileen and it’s already sold out.