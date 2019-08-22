‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series: The Fate Of New Series May Be Revealed In September

Author George R.R. Martin reveals he should get to view the 'Bloodmoon' pilot episode in early September.

While filming was underway for HBO’s prequel series based in the Game of Thrones universe, there was plenty of news regarding the potential new series. However, since filming was completed late in July, there has been nothing new to report about the series.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Game of Thrones prequel series, which has the tentative working title of Bloodmoon, was only filming a pilot episode. Once this was complete, the episode would be edited for viewing and then HBO would then decide if they would greenlight the episode for a complete series.

It does seem unlikely that HBO will drop the potential series since the original Game of Thrones series was hugely popular and fans are still wanting more. Regardless, fans have been waiting nervously for news on whether or not the pilot episode will get the go-ahead from HBO.

The Game of Thrones prequel series will be set thousands of years prior to the events that unfolded in the original series, according to the synopsis provided by HBO.

“The series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know.”

Now, according to author George R.R. Martin, fans may have news regarding the potential series as early as September. Martin is the author of the hugely successful book series, A Song of Ice and Fire, of which the original HBO Game of Thrones series is based. He is also listed as one of the creators behind the upcoming prequel series.

In a recent interview with JOE at the Irish Film Institute, Martin revealed that he may be able to view the finished pilot episode early in September if all goes according to plan.

“I just saw [showrunner Jane Goldman] in London, she’s deep in the throes of post-production,” Martin said. “I hope to see a cut of [the pilot] probably by early September.”

As a result of this, September may be the earliest fans can find out whether or not the pilot episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series will be greenlit by HBO. However, it is entirely likely that it will be later than that, as it will also have to do the circuit of HBO executives before the decision is made regarding the potential new series.