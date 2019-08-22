Chanel West Coast Shuts Down Instagram In Acid-Wash Denim Tank & Waist-Length Pigtails

Chanel West Coast is back on the ‘Gram. The “Sharon Stoned” rapper seems to have the ability to go full chameleon with her hair at lighting speed – earlier this week, the 30-year-old was making headlines for rocking icy-blue hair. It looks like Chanel has gone back to brunette, although she hasn’t toned down the wow factor.

Earlier today, Chanel took to her Instagram stories. The Ridiculousness star hadn’t been photographed full length, but she was still sending her fans plenty to look at. The star was rocking a seriously trendy tank in denims, with an acid-wash finish adding a slight grunge finish. The rapper wasn’t showing the most amount of skin, but her sizzling tan was on show along with her toned arms.

There was definitely an eye-catching feel to the star’s hair, though. Chanel’s waist-length tresses had been tied into neat pigtails either side of her head, with black hair ties contrasting multi-colored hues from nearby hoop earrings. Chanel herself appeared glowing, with matte makeup, a little eyeliner, and glossy-pink lips. Fans might argue that a slight filter had been added to enhance the overall effect, but this star didn’t get famous on filters. Chanel has one of the biggest personalities around, with her piercing stare definitely delivering it today.

When it comes to varied looks, this sensation seems to stay a hot topic. Earlier this year, Chanel went peroxide blonde for her “Sharon Stoned” promo. The bold look mostly came from her dominatrix-style corset and a pillar box-red background. It wasn’t long before the rapper had switched things up, though. “Old Fashioned” brought old saloon vibes, cowgirl outfits, and reddish hair.

Chanel has spoken out about nailing her social media delivery. Speaking to Hollywood Life earlier this year, the star admitted that she’s got a natural knack with the camera, but that staying in shape is still a challenge.

Loading...

“I’m really good with my angles in pictures, but I do watch what I eat. I think finding the right clothes that flatter your body is everything because in the past, I wasn’t as aware. Back when low-rise jeans were in, that was the worst thing ever for me,” she said.

With some sizzling bikini displays and a fair amount of Daisy Dukes on her feed though, it looks like this television and music face has found a workout routine that works. Chanel has 3.2 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Madison Beer, Bella Thorne, and Christina Milian.